No. 7 Ocean City and EHT play to a 2-2 tie

OCEAN CITY — The Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City high school field hockey teams have built a strong rivalry over the years, and for good reason.

The teams typically play intense, competitive games; they split the regular-season series last season. This season, on Sept. 14, the Red Raiders won the first meeting 2-1 on a goal scored in the final seconds.

“There is definitely no love lost between these two teams,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said.

EHT and Ocean City battled again Saturday at Carey Stadium, but this time the game ended in a 2-2 tie. The Red Raiders (6-2-2), No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, and the Eagles (8-3-1) compete in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division.

"They are always fired up every single time we come here and every single time they come to us," Troster said of the rivalry. "That is the cool thing about sports. To have those kinds of things."

Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke agreed and praised EHT for always battling. Burke said she was proud about how her team responded twice Saturday, having fallen behind 1-0 and 2-1.

With 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Eagles' Mia Pancoast scored off an assist from Kate Cossaboon to tie the game 2-2. Pancoast typically plays on the junior varsity team and sometimes earns minutes with the varsity squad. But she played in her first full varsity game Saturday.

"It was nerve-wracking, but I'm really happy with the outcome," the 16-year-old junior said. "It was a difficult game, obviously, because they are very skilled. But we played scrappy in the circle."

Pancoast's game-tying goal was crucial.

"Super happy for Mia," Burke said. "She has been working hard throughout the season. She is very fast and very, very scrappy, which was one the reasons that earned her the opportunity (Saturday). And she made the most of it."

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, EHT senior Kara Wilson scored off an assist from Anna Smith to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. Wilson said she was not completely pleased with a tie, but "it wasn't a loss, so you couldn't ask for anything more than that."

Wilson noted her teammates did all the work on her goal and that she just "tipped it in."

"We all played our best," the 17-year-old.

Ocean City and EHT each finished with seven shots. The Eagles had 15 penalty corners, while the Red Raiders had 10. Goaltenders Taryn Dolka (Ocean City) and Semra Alabarda (EHT) each made five saves.

EHT had three shots in the opening minutes of overtime.

"We played pretty well, but it's just disappointing because we had a lot of open shots," Wilson said. "Sometimes you just don't win everything, but overall we played as a team. It just (stinks) we couldn't win."

With 6 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Jenna Gray scored off an assist from Julia Zappile to give EHT a 1-0 lead. About five minutes later, the Red Raiders' Ella Jefferson scored off an assist from Tricia Nicoletti to even the score.

Both teams had two shots at halftime.

"Obviously, a little disappointed in a tie, but I am happy we were able to salvage that," Burke said. "We could have easily turned over when it was 2-1. The girls found a way to fight back."

Troster compared the EHT-O.C. rivalry to the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, or others like that at the professional level. She mentioned the number of fans and supporters the rivalry attracts, and a lot did turn out Saturday on both sides.

"It's that type of relationship we have, just on a local sports level," Troster said. "It's great for sports and the communities. People come out of the woodwork to watch these kinds of games."

But Troster wanted the win.

The Eagles are fighting for a spot in the CAL Tournament but would need a wild-card bid as they are in third place in the division, behind Hammonton and Ocean City. The three division leaders automatically make the bracket along with three wild cards. EHT already lost to Hammonton but will play them again Wednesday. The American is arguably the toughest division in the CAL.

On Saturday, EHT did everything right but just couldn't score in OT, Troster said.

"A tie doesn't do us any good in the CAL, so that is why I'm upset," Troster said. "I am happy with the tie. The kids played great. I thought their goalie (Dolka) played really well and so did a couple of their defenders. They are a well-coached team. ... At the end of the day, (the tie) means my kids fought hard and played very well, so a tie is what it is."

But there is still a lot of season left.

"We are still in the mix," "Burke said. "We will see how it unfolds."