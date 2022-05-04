No. 7 Lenape wins pitchers duel, edges Mainland in Diamond Classic opening round: Roundup

Grant Hunter scored on a throwing error in bottom of the sixth inning to lead the seventh-seeded Lenape High School baseball team a 1-0 victory Wednesday over 10th-seeded Mainland Regional in the first round of the 48th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.

Lenape (9-2) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs (11-3) have won 10 or their last 12 games.

The Indians will travel to second-seeded Northern Burlington in the second-round. Northern Burlington (11-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11.

The Mustangs left bases loaded in the top of the third inning. Lenape left runners on the corners in the bottom of the fourth. Mainland had just three hits through five innings, as Lenape starting pitcher Matt Corda had a great performance. He pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 11.

For the Mustangs, Brandon Sharkey struck out eight in six innings. The senior allowed just three hits and walked three. Senior Cole Campbell hit a two-out single in the top of the first. Nick Wagner, Sam Wood and Cohen Cook also singled.

Lenape’s Jonathan Adelmann earned the save. Mike D’Alessandro doubled.

Mainland next begins a series with Cape-Atlantic League National Division rival St. Joseph Academy (10-3). The first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday in Linwood. The second is set for 4 p.m. Monday in Hammonton.

Softball

Mainland Reg. 4, Oakcrest 2: Bell D’Agostino pitched a complete game, allowed just two hits and struck out 13 for the Mustangs (9-6), who scored three in the third inning. Ava Kinkler hit an RBI double. Bella Canesi tripled in a run. Mainland also scored on an error. Rayna Molina and Kinkler each had two hits.

Oakcrest’s Carly Angelo hit an RBI single in the first inning. Abigail Tunney pitched six innings, allowed seven hits and struck out six. The Falcon’s fell to 3-10.

Lower Cape May Reg. 22, Pleasantville 0: Jenna Ziemba went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, two runs and two doubles for the Caper Tigers (1-11), who earned their first win of the season. Renata Riesenberg doubled twice, scored three and drove in one. Hailey Elwell went 3 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs. Janaya Elam and Mariah Klinger scored two and had two RBIs. Amanda Moran and Lexi Cremin each scored two. Jenna Ziemba struck out 11 in four innings.

The Greyhounds fell to 0-5.

Girls lacrosse

Ocean City 19, Egg Harbor Twp. 9: Madison Wenner and Delainey Sutley each scored three for the Red Raiders (11-2). Racheli Levy-Smith scored two and had two assists. Gracie Pierce added three assists and one goal. Ryan Cooke, Olivia Vanesko, Grace McAfee and Breanna Fabi each scored twice. Brynn Culmone and Kelsea Cooke each added a goal. Presley Green made five saves.

Hayley Henderson and Anna Smith each scored three for the Eagles (7-5). Emily Gargan added two goals.

Boys tennis

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 3, No. 2 Haddon Twp. 2

Singles: Ryan Erhardt H d. Michael Walton 6-0, 6-1; Alex Wise M d. Derek Chen 7-5, 7-6; Christian Erhardt H d. Evan Himmelstein 6-4, 6-4

Doubles: Joseph Dib-Chris Guillen M d. Dermot Sheehan-Nicholas Cosenza 6-4, 6-4; Aaryan Deshpande-John Palaia M d. Ben Hintz-Jackson Leech 6-0, 6-0

Records: Mainland 12-0; Haddon 12-1

Southern Reg. 5, Jackson Memorial 0

Singles: Sean Kahl d. Lucas Tobias 6-3, 6-2; Paul Schriever d. Rohan Patel 6-1, 6-1; Jon Beck d. Carl Hager 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Frank Staerk-Connor Addiego d. Seth Ruditsky-Rahil Patel 6-1, 6-0; Mario Addiego-Rohil Ghandi d. Matt Pushko-Aarav Patel 6-0, 6-0

Records: Southern 7-4; Jackson 1-10

Boys golf

No. 4 Mainland Reg. 147, No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 170

At Linwood Country Club (par 34)

M: Zach Freed 36, Luke Tappeiner 36, Mateo Medina 37, Isabella Ruzzo 38

E: Johnny Neveling 41, Joe Del Re 41, Mike Oberman 43, Chase Adomaitis 45

Records: Mainland: 11-0; EHT: 7-4

Girls golf

Southern Reg. 210, Barnegat 230

At Atlantis Golf Club (par 36)

S: Mary Kate Reilly 46, Madelyn Beirne 46, Ashley Pierson 57, Samantha Reilly 61

B: Yasmeen Muhammad 48, Maura Glines 51, Kira Pokluda 67, Jocelyn Ziarko 67

Records: Southern 12-0; Barnegat 3-2

