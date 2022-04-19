No. 7 EHT beats Holy Spirit 3-2 in 10 innings

ABSECON — Justin Sweeney left the pitching mound feeling good about what he had just accomplished and about what was to come Tuesday afternoon.

Sweeney and Cameron Flukey combined to pitch the Eagles to a 10-inning, 3-2 win over Holy Spirit in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.

Sweeney, a Rutgers University recruit, struck out eight, threw the maximum 110 pitches and allowed two runs and six hits in 8 1/3 innings.

“It was the best feeling ever watching (Flukey) warm up,” Sweeney said. “I almost (always) say to myself, ‘We get lead, put Cam in and it’s a win.’ I’m so confident.”

Flukey, who has committed to Coastal Carolina, struck out two in the final 1 2/3 innings for the win. He also scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk.

“I knew Sweeney had pitched a great game,” Flukey said. “I had to finish it out.”

Sweeney and Flukey overcame a standout performance from Spirit starting pitcher Donovan Patten, who struck out six and allowed six hits and an unearned run in eight innings.

“I’ve known (Patten) for many years,” Sweeney said. “I’ve played baseball with him (on various travel teams) for so long. I knew he was going to be a competitor. I knew I had to go out there and have my best stuff.”

The game was played in chilly, windy conditions.

“The hat (blew) off a couple of times,” Sweeney said. “It was definitely tough. I’m recovering from a bit of cold right now, and it was definitely hard to keep my composure out there, but I did it. It was a battle.”

Egg Harbor Township (6-1) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Spirit (6-3) is the defending state Non-Public B champion and had won four straight.

The game featured several outstanding plays, none more impressive than the one made by Spirit center fielder Trevor Cohen in the top of the seventh.

He caught a fly ball deep in center field and then threw on the fly to home plate to nab an EHT runner trying to score from third base. Spirit catcher Tyler Gross applied the tag to the back of the runner as he dove toward home plate.

“I thought it was an awesome baseball game,” Spirit coach Steve Normane said. “Ten innings of baseball ended 3-2. That’s great baseball. We’re going to take the positives we got out of it and work on the negatives.”

EHT and Holy Spirit both rallied to extend the game.

Bernie Hargadon gave Spirit a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth when he tripled and scored a passed ball. The Eagles tied it with two outs in the top of the seventh when Joey Velardi scored on a throwing error.

After EHT took a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth on a Jake Cagna RBI single, Chase Lipshutz of Holy Spirit scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-2 in the bottom of the inning.

EHT took advantage of three walks (one intentional) and an error to push the winning run across in the top of the 10th.

Flukey said he focused on pitching as soon as he touched home plate with the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th. He walked the leadoff hitter but got the final three outs on two strikeouts and a groundball to first base.

“Me and Justin talked in the dugout and he said, ‘It’s your turn now,’” Flukey said. I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ ”

Velardi finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored for EHT. Cagna and Tristin Trivers also had two hits for the Eagles. Gross and Hargadon each had two hits for the Spartans.

EHT won despite leaving 11 runners on base and committing four errors. The Eagles showed tenaciousness, however, in overcoming those mistakes and rallying for the win.

“I think it shows our team’s resilience,” Sweeney said. “We all play for each other. We all hope the best for each other. We never let the energy falter. My number one goal is to just keep giving my team energy, and they kept giving me energy. We just kept building off each other. It was awesome.”

