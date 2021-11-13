 Skip to main content
No. 6 St. Joseph overcomes slow start, advances to semifinals
STATE NON-PUBLIC B | ST. JOSEPH 45, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 12

No. 6 St. Joseph overcomes slow start, advances to semifinals

Kevin Mayfield and Cohl Mercado each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the third-seeded St. Joseph Academy football team to a 45-12 victory over sixth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in a state Non-Public B first-round game Saturday.

The Wildcats (8-2), ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, will travel to second-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals Friday.

St. Joseph trailed early in the game Saturday.

St. Thomas' Jayden Young threw a 44-yard pass to Jonathan Wyatt midway through the first quarter to start the scoring. Three minutes later, Mercado rushed five yards to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead. Sherrod Hudson then rushed 45 yards to give St. Thomas a 12-7 lead after the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Mayfield rushed for an 11-yard touchdown, giving he Red Raiders a 13-12 lead. With 9 minutes, 21 second left in the first half, a high snap on a St. Thomas punt attempt resulted in a safety for St. Joseph.

The Wildcats led 15-12 at halftime.

Mayfield rushed for 78 yards in the first half. Mercado added 33 rushing yards.

With 4:55 left in the third quarter, Mayfield added to lead with a 6-yard score. On the ensuing drive, Jahmeer Cartagena had a 30-yard interception return to extend the lead to 31-12. With 46 seconds remaining, Mercado added a 29-yard rushing score, giving the Wildcats a 38-12 lead.

Ja’son Prevard capped the scoring with a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

St. Joseph Academy 45, St. Thomas Aquinas 12

St. Thomas;12 0 0 0 — 12

St. Joseph;7 8 23 7 — 45

FIRST QUARTER

ST — Wyatt 44 pass from Young (N/A)

SJ — Mercado 5 run (kick)

ST — Hudson 45 run (N/A)

SECOND QUARTER

SJ — Mayfield 11 run (N/A)

SJ — safety (high snap on punt)

THIRD QUARTER

SJ — Mayfield 6 run (two-point successful)

SJ — Cartagena 30 INT return (two-point successful)

SJ — Mercado 29 run (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SJ — Prevard 1 run (kick)

