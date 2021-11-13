No. 6 St. Joseph overcomes slow start, advances to semifinals

Kevin Mayfield and Cohl Mercado each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the third-seeded St. Joseph Academy football team to a 45-12 victory over sixth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in a state Non-Public B first-round game Saturday.
The Wildcats (8-2), ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, will travel to second-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals Friday.
St. Joseph trailed early in the game Saturday.
St. Thomas' Jayden Young threw a 44-yard pass to Jonathan Wyatt midway through the first quarter to start the scoring. Three minutes later, Mercado rushed five yards to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead. Sherrod Hudson then rushed 45 yards to give St. Thomas a 12-7 lead after the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Mayfield rushed for an 11-yard touchdown, giving he Red Raiders a 13-12 lead. With 9 minutes, 21 second left in the first half, a high snap on a St. Thomas punt attempt resulted in a safety for St. Joseph.
The Wildcats led 15-12 at halftime.
Mayfield rushed for 78 yards in the first half. Mercado added 33 rushing yards.
With 4:55 left in the third quarter, Mayfield added to lead with a 6-yard score. On the ensuing drive, Jahmeer Cartagena had a 30-yard interception return to extend the lead to 31-12. With 46 seconds remaining, Mercado added a 29-yard rushing score, giving the Wildcats a 38-12 lead.
Ja’son Prevard capped the scoring with a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
PHOTOS: St. Joseph beats St. Thomas Aquinas in state playoff game
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
