No. 6 St. Joseph advances to S.J. Non-Public B final

Brogan Heilig scored in the third quarter to lead the second-seeded St. Joseph Academy field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over third-seeded St. Rose in a South Jersey Non-Public semifinal Tuesday.
Isabella Davis made three saves for the Wildcats (17-1-2), who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joseph will travel to top-seeded Camden Catholic for the sectional championship game Thursday.
(1) Camden Catholic 11, (4) Our Lady of Mercy 1: Tori Ravoni scored in the fourth quarter for the Villagers, who ended their season 14-2-1.
Julia Tola made two saves.
Camden Catholic is the top-ranked team in The Elite 11. No further information was available.
