Joey DeYoung scored four goals and added three assists to lead the Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 17-1 victory over Brick Memorial in a Shore Conference A South Division game Wednesday.

Ty Murawski scored four and added two assists for the Rams (6-1), who are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Konnor Forla scored three and had two assists. Hayden Lucas added three assists and two goals. Anthony Arch had three assists and scored once. Xander Murray scored once. Nick Roesch made three saves. AJ Mattern made two. Colin Markowski won 18 of 22 faceoffs.

Brick fell to 1-5.

Barnegat 8, Donovan Catholic 7: The Bengals (6-1) scored three in the fourth quarter to win their third consecutive game. Emanuel Gerena and Andrew Baltus each scored two for Donovan Catholic (3-2). No further information was available.

Boys volleyball

Pleasantville 2, Hammonton 1: The Greyhounds (5-1) won by set scores of 25-13, 22-25, 25-17. Cristofer Evangelista had 26 assists and eight digs for Pleasantville. Jonathan Baez added 14 kills and 11 digs. John Howard had 10 digs and eight kills. Giovanni Saavedra had six digs and four service points. Daniel Garcia had five kills.

For the Blue Devils (3-4), Isaac Fishman led with 19 assists and five digs. Brandon Chainey and Sebastian Pangia each had six kills. Hector Feliciano had five kills and four digs. Joe Tierno added five digs and four kills. Matt Viruet had three aces and three assists.

GALLERY: Donovan Catholic at Barnegat boys lacrosse