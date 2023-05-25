Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pat Grimley and Joey Berardis each scored six goals and added two assists to lead the second-seeded Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team to a 16-1 victory over 15th-seeded Toms River South in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Wednesday.

Charlie Schutta scored twice and added two assists for the Red Raiders (12-6), the sixth-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. John Williams won 15 of 17 faceoffs. John Moyer added two assists, and Paul Tjoumakaris and Bryce Hanin each scored once and added an assist.

Cole Ritter, Jack Scherbin and Dylan Schlatter each scored once. Kai Lindsay added an assist. Gavin Neal made three saves. Ocean City led 7-0 after the first quarter.

Ben Hartzfeld scored for Toms River South (4-13).

The Red Raiders will host seventh-seeded Jackson Memorial in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Last season, Ocean City lost in the sectional semifinals and won the title in 2021.

Other games

Middletown North 7, No. 10 Barnegat 5: Luke Tortorici, Robert Sawicki and Seth Freiwald each scored once and added an assist for the Bengals (13-5). Bailey Carroll and Jakob Jason each scored once. Lucas Holland made 14 saves. Middletown North improved to 9-7.

Seneca 17, Oakcrest 3: Micah Whitehead scored twice for the Falcons (4-11). Nick Thavisack added a goal. Marek Guerrier won 15 of his 19 faceoff attempts and added a team-leading nine ground balls. William Will contributed eight ground balls. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made eight saves.

Colin Walsh and Jake Hasson each scored four for Seneca (7-9), which led 9-0 after the first quarter. Noah Locantore added seven assists and three goals.