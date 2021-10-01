No. 6 Millville girls soccer beats Hammonton: Roundup

The unbeaten Millville High School girls soccer team, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Hammonton 3-0 on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Olivia Giordano scored twice for Millville (7-0), and Chelsea Dobrosky had the only goal of the first half.
Cali Sloan and Julianna Giordano each had an assist. Gabby Wheatly had to make one save for the shutout.
The Thunderbolts are ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11.
Emily Peretti made 17 saves for Hammonton (2-4).
Cedar Creek 2, Absegami 1: Corinne Morgan scored both goals for host Cedar Creek (4-3), and Abby Winterbottom had one assist. Gianna Thoms had six saves in the win.
Maka Wochka scored for Absegami (4-4), and Rebecca Silipena made five saves.
Middle Township 5, Buena Regional 0: Ciara DiMauro scored two goals for the unbeaten Panthers (8-0), and Olivia Sgrignioli added one goal and two assists. Gracie Repici and Carmen Rovira each scored a goal. Brianna Robinson recorded the shutout without a save.
Buena fell to 2-7-1.
Lower Cape May Regional 5, Cape May Tech 0: Lexi Cremin scored three goals for the Caper Tigers (2-4) and Joanna Bonney had two. Hailey Pinto made 20 saves for host Cape May Tech (0-6).
Central Regional 3, Southern Regional 2: Central (4-5-1) won it with a goal in the second overtime. Rachel Wilfred made 10 saves for the win. For host Southern (3-2-3), Madelyn Beirne and Rory Hagen each scored, and Riley Schoka had an assist. Leah Morrin had 20 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 7 Ocean City 2, Pleasantville 0: Nick Volpe and Colin Bowman scored to lift the host Red Raiders (7-1) to the win. Lambros Koutsfetsoulis and John Lindsay each had an assist. Goalies Evan Schweibinz (three saves) and Aidan Walsh (two saves) combined for the win.
The Red Raiders are ranked seventh in the Elite 11.
Franklin Moreno had eight stops for the Greyhounds.
Middle Township 4, Buena 1: Austin Carr, Chase McGray, Cameron Odom, and Vincent Povio each scored for host Middle Township (7-1-1). Matt Sgrignioli had two assists. Buena dropped to 6-4.
Lower Cape May 7, Cape May Tech 0: Miguel Valencia scored two goals and had two assists. Andrew Weber scored twice, and Taj Turner, Troy Genaro and Jacob Gardner each scored once.
Lower Cape May improved to 5-2-1, and Cape May Tech fell to 1-6-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cumberland Regional 6, Highland Regional 1: Cadence Conti scored three goals for the visiting Colts (7-2), and Laura Bowen had two. Camerynn Estlow scored once. For Highland (1-9), Jaden Cooey scored in the second quarter, and Rozlyn Dismus made 16 saves.
Girls tennis
S.J. Group IV first round
(8) Cherokee 4.5, (9) Vineland 0.5
Singles-Shruti Mannan C d. Gianina Speranza 6-1, 6-1; Ava Ronning C d. Luciana Day 6-2, 6-1; Shruti Mandrekar C d. Urvi Patel 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles-Samiya Khan-Catherine Millaway C drew with Olivia Griggs-Trista Suppi 6-7 (2-7); Ariana Lepore-Chloe Fallon C d. Gabriella Vega-Alyssa Giercyk 6-0, 6-3.
Records-Vineland 5-8; Cherokee 4-3.
Note: Cherokee, the No. 8 seed, will play at top-seeded Shawnee on Tuesday in a sectional quarterfinal match.
Regular season
Mainland Regional 4, Egg Harbor Township 1
Singles — Khushi Thakkar M d. Jamie Theophall 6-2, 6-3; Hannah Carson M d. Lauren Theophall 6-3, 6-3; Tiffany Tran EHT d. Christina Htay 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Doubles — Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg M d. Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong M d. Leona Lam-Ema Cadacio 6-1, 6-1.
Records-Mainland 9-1; EHT 9-2.
Absegami 3, Ocean City 2
Singles-Olivia Hughes A d. Alexis Allegretto 6-0, 6-2; Cassandra Hughes A d. Catherine Stempin 2-1 (Stempin retired in the match in the first set due to an injury.); Charis Holmes OC d. Sarina Pollino 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles-Simone Graziano-Alyssa Bailey A d. Ciera Howard-Noelle Graham 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 7-6 (7-5); Liz Drain-Zoe Bargeouis OC d. Neha Pandeya-Jill Surti 6-1, 6-2.
Records-OC 11-4; Absegami 6-2.
Millville 3, Atlantic City 2
Singles-Hannah Frebowitz AC d. Emily Bishop 6-3, 6-1; Arielis Martinez M d. Cecelia Marota 6-1, 7-5; Rosie Miltenberger AC d. Rebecca Love 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles-LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone M d. Zenab Iqbal-Maria Dela Pena 6-3, 6-1; Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington M d. Kanajia Jamison-Riya Das 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Records-Millville 5-9; AC 2-9.
Lower Cape May Regional 5, Holy Spirit 0
Singles-Sam Mancuso CM d. Macey Valtri 6-1, 6-0; Vika Simonsen CM d. Cassidy Ross 6-2, 6-3; Delaney Brown CM d. Cathryn Gallagher 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles-Marley Kronemeyer and Ina Nikolova CM d. Danielle Curay and Mel Torres 6-0, 6-2; Maddie Gilbert and Jayci Shivers CM d. Bridget Dougherty and Madeline Price 6-2, 6-4.
Records-LCM 12-1; Holy Spirit 2-8.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
