Hanna Watson scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team to a 15-13 victory over Bishop Eustace in a nonconference game Saturday.

Brielle Soltys scored three and had two assists for the Spartans (6-0), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11.

Maddie Abbott scored three, and Lauren Cella added two goals and two assists. Taylor Murphy scored twoice and had one assist. Kendall Murphy tallied one and had three assists. Marissa Gras had six saves. Holy Spirit led 10-6 at halftime.

Bishop Eustace fell to 3-3.

No. 6 Cherokee 10, No. 9 Ocean City 8: Delainey Sutley and Madison Wenner each scored twice for the Red Raiders (4-3). Brynn Culmone, Breanna Fabi, Amelia Govern and Katie Pierce each scored once. Culmone, Sutley and Pierce each had an assist. Aliza Otton made four saves, and Ellie Kutschera made three.

Delaney Jackson scored five and had two assists for Cherokee (6-2).

The Spartans will play at Ocean City at 4 p.m. Monday in a much-anticipated rematch of last spring's Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final.

Boys lacrosse

No. 3 Shawnee 13, No. 7 Ocean City 11: Pat Grimley scred four and had three assists for the Red Raiders (4-3). John Moyer scored three. Chayston Labarr, Charlie Schutta and Jack Davis each had two assists and scored once. Dylan Dwyer scored once and won 17 or 25 faceoff attempts.

Ocean City led 11-6 after three quarters.

Ethan Krauss scored seven for the Renegades. Thomas McAneney scored three. The two programs could meet again in the South Jersey Group III playoffs. Shawnee won the sectional title in 2022.

Point Pleasant Borough 15, Middle Twp. 1: Brian Ostrander scored five and added two assists for Point Pleasant (6-1). Brady Kirk scored four and had three assists. The Panthers (2-5). No further information was available.