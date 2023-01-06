No. 6 EHT boys defeat Middle in CAL National matchup: Late Thursday roundup

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 41-37 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

The Eagles (8-1), who led 21-20 at halftime, are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. EHT took a 34-27 led after three quarters. The Panthers (3-4) outscored EHT 10-7 in the fourth.

Jamil Wilkins scored 10 for EHT. DJ Germann and Keion Elliot each scored seven, and Christian Rando added five. Elliot made two 3s.

Jamir McNeil scored 11 to go with six rebounds, three assists and three steals for Middle. Re Ale Basquine had 13 rebounds and scored eight. Anthony Trombetta (eight), Bubba McNeil (five), Chase Moore (three) and Troy Billiris (two) also scored. Bubba McNeil added five rebounds.

No. 2 St. Augustine 67, Wildwood Catholic 48: The visiting Prep (7-1) trailed Wildwood Catholic 16-14 after one quarter but outscored the Crusaders 24-8 in the second quarter to lead 38-24. Semaj Bethea scored 17 for the Hermits, and Elijah Brown added 16, including seven in the second quarter. Matt Kouser and Ethan Fox each scored 14.

The victory gave Hermits coach Paul Rodio 998 career wins.

For Wildwood Catholic (2-7), Justin Harper scored 16, including 12 in the first quarter. Pat Bean scored eight, and Azmir Kates added seven points.

Millville 83, Bridgeton 74: Khalon Foster scored a game-high 27 to go with seven rebounds for the Thunderbolts (6-1). Jabbar Barriento scored 17. Jaden Merrill added 20 rebounds and 13 points. Donte Smith scored 14 to go with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Raquan Ford scored 10, and Terrence Todd added two.

Jameel Purnell scored 19 and had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Xzayvion Sharpe scored 19, and Zikwon Anderson added 15. Rodrigo Gonzalez (eight), Zamir Chance (six), Nazir Montalvo (three) and Luis Rivera and Martavian Brown (two each) scored.

Oakcrest 62, Cape May Tech 29: The Falcons (4-3) led 32-14 at halftime. For the Hawks (0-7), Benjamin Lynch scored nine, and Adam Dille added seven. Nick Kroesche (four), Colin Gery and Alec Dooley (three each), Chance Ginyard (two) and Ronnie Neenhold (one) also scored.

Southern Reg. 42, Brick Memorial 39: Caden Schubiger scored 16, including three 3s, for the Rams (6-2). Tom Menegus scored 13 and added 12 rebounds. Pat Gaffney finished with six rebounds, five assists and three points. Justin Silva and Max DiPietro each had five rebounds. Cooper Dempsey (four), Leo Crowley (three) and DiPietro (two) also scored.

Dorian Alston scored 17 for Brick Memorial (6-2).

Barnegat 34, Pinelands Reg. 14: Jamari Smith scored 11 for the Bengals (2-7). Cole Toddings scored eight and got seven rebounds. Shawn Javines scored six. Kyle Greenleaf scored five and grabbed five rebounds. Luke Tortorici and Todd Muhammad each scored two. Barnegat led 23-3 at halftime.

The Wildcats fell to 2-7.

Ice hockey

Ocean Twp. 6, Southern Reg. 2: Alex Haar scored five for Ocean (5-1-1) to become the program's all-time leading scorer. For the Rams (3-4), Matthew Raylman and Ben Gautier scored. Aidan Rowland made 31 saves.