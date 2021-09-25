No. 6 Cedar Creek beats No. 11 Woodrow Wilson 21-8 to stay undefeated

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Woodrow Wilson High School football team became the first to score a touchdown against Cedar Creek this season.
But it was not enough.
Ja’Quan Howard rushed for two touchdowns and Zaire Pilgrim intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble as the undefeated Pirates defeated the Tigers 21-8 in a West Jersey Football League Memorial Division game Saturday.
Cedar Creek (5-0), which has outscored opponents 206-8 in five games, is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Woodrow Wilson (2-2) is No. 11.
“It was a big game coming in,” said Howard, 17, of Egg Harbor City. “We knew we had to play to our fullest potential. I think my teammates did their part. Everyone did their part, and we came out with the win.”
Neither team could do much on offense to start.
The Pirates' first drive of the game resulted in a three-and-out. Woodrow Wilson punted twice in the opening 15 minutes. Excitement started when Cedar Creek marched down to the Tigers’ 1-yard-line late in the first quarter, but the Pirates were stopped at the goal line.
“We were kind of feeling the game in the early going,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said.
After looking at the matchups and running east-to-west, Melody said, “I think we tired them out a bit and started hitting them north- and-south.”
After forcing the Tigers to punt early in the second quarter, the Pirates went three-and-out and punted right back. But on the ensuing Woodrow Wilson drive, Cedar Creek senior Jamal Chapman recovered a fumble that led to Howard’s 10-yard score to put the Pirates up 7-0.
About a minute later, Pilgrim intercepted a pass that set the Pirates up at Woodrow Wilson’s 45. JC Landicini threw a 39-yard pass down the sidelines to JoJo Bermudez. That big play led to Howard's 4-yard touchdown run. Howard, a senior running back and linebacker, finished with 54 rushing yards.
“I feel our defense definitely played a big part,” Howard said. “The opposing team had a great QB. …. Our defense came up tight.”
Woodrow Wilson was threatening to score on its next drive. But on a 31-yard running play that would have put the Tigers at about the Pirates’ 12, Howard stripped the ball from the runner and Pilgrim recovered. That led to a 14-yard TD pass from Landicini to senior wide receiver Elijah Smalls to extend the lead to 21-0, which was the halftime score.
“In practice, all we did was express how we had to come out with energy, every play and get better each day,” said Pilgrim, 16, of Egg Harbor City. “We just had to go out there and get this win.”
Wilson could not get much offense going at all Saturday. But the Tigers finally scored late in the third quarter after Naz’sir Oglesby’s 3-yard rushing TD. A two point-play capped the scoring. They were the first points allowed in nearly 19 quarters this season for the Pirates.
“We always get after it each week,” said Pilgrim, a junior cornerback. “We always want to compete. … It feels good (to win), but we still have more work to do.”
Landicini finished with 195 passing yards. Melody said the senior quarterback was “unbelievable,” going through his progressions and spreading the ball. Six receivers caught two or more passes. Senior standout Bermudez finished with six for 94 yards.
Melody noted the defense line created a lot of pressure because Wilson dropped back to pass a lot, sometimes making timely decisions by going for the sack and bringing the blitz even when it wasn’t the original call— and it worked.
“They do a terrific job. They are so fast,” Melody said of his defense. “Our team’s speed worked to our benefit (Saturday). … Our guys fly around. We just play team defense, and it helps.”
About the notion that the Pirates had not been tested this season, Melody told his players throughout the week they'd been tested since last year, going through a transition period with a new coach.
“It was a tough schedule (last season), but they grinded it out and now they are here,” Melody said. “I feel so confident in their ability every week.”
Cedar Creeks will play at top-ranked Holy Spirit at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We are not going to let up,” Howard said. “We are going to keep moving forward like we have been doing.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
