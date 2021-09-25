No. 6 Cedar Creek beats No. 11 Woodrow Wilson 21-8 to stay undefeated

After forcing the Tigers to punt early in the second quarter, the Pirates went three-and-out and punted right back. But on the ensuing Woodrow Wilson drive, Cedar Creek senior Jamal Chapman recovered a fumble that led to Howard’s 10-yard score to put the Pirates up 7-0.

About a minute later, Pilgrim intercepted a pass that set the Pirates up at Woodrow Wilson’s 45. JC Landicini threw a 39-yard pass down the sidelines to JoJo Bermudez. That big play led to Howard's 4-yard touchdown run. Howard, a senior running back and linebacker, finished with 54 rushing yards.

“I feel our defense definitely played a big part,” Howard said. “The opposing team had a great QB. …. Our defense came up tight.”

Woodrow Wilson was threatening to score on its next drive. But on a 31-yard running play that would have put the Tigers at about the Pirates’ 12, Howard stripped the ball from the runner and Pilgrim recovered. That led to a 14-yard TD pass from Landicini to senior wide receiver Elijah Smalls to extend the lead to 21-0, which was the halftime score.

“In practice, all we did was express how we had to come out with energy, every play and get better each day,” said Pilgrim, 16, of Egg Harbor City. “We just had to go out there and get this win.”