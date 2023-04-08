Gabe Gillespie went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double to lead the St. Augustine Prep baseball team to an 8-2 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Saturday.

Jake Meyers scored two runs and drove in one for the Hermits (3-1), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Joe Erace scored two runs, and Marco Levari added two RBIs and a run. John Podgorski pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits to earn the win. Scored five runs in the second inning.

St. Augustine has won three straight games.

The Braves scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fifth.

No. 1 Gloucester Catholic 5, No. 4 Egg Harbor Township 1: Tanner Nolan struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings to get the win. Tyler Bunting had a double and two RBIs for Gloucester Catholic (2-1). Cameron Flukey knocked in a run and stole two bases for EHT (3-1).

No. 8 Ocean City 3, Pennsville 2: Evan Taylor went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Red Raiders (2-2). Dan Leiser, Shawn Repetti and Jack Hoag each scored. Repetti and Hoag each hit two singles. Dan Leiser struck out two to earn the win. Dante Edwardi struck out five in two innings.

The game was tied 2-2 until Ocean City went ahead in the sixth inning.

Luke Wood and Mikey LaPalomento each scored for Pennsville (2-2).

Vineland 8, Lenape 1: Yenuelle Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for the Fighting Clan (2-1). Xavier Cortez singled, doubled and scored two. Donny Gomez doubled twice and had two RBIs. Nikolas Bancroft struck out six in four innings to earn the win. Vineland scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-1 lead.

Alex Vuong had an RBI for Lenape (1-1).

Buena Reg. 11, Middle Twp. 0: Ryley Betts went 2 for 4 with two doubles two runs and two RBIs for Buena (5-0). Tre Carano went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs. Charlie Saglimbeni doubled and scored twice. Austin Wokock struck out seven and allowed just two hits in four innings.

Donald Nelson and Andrew Nelson each singled for the Panthers (1-2).

Holy Spirit 11, Oakcrest 1: The host Spartans collected 12 hits and earned their first win of the season. Kyle Lamanteer went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Holy Spirit (1-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Connor Lamanteer was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Ty Mercado went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Gavin Cohen and Chase Lishutz each added two hits, and Luca Bruno doubled. Winning pitcher Brayden Birchler went four innings, gave up two hits and a run, walked three and struck out two. Mercado pitched one inning and struck out two.

For the Falcons (1-3), Gunnar Smith was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Mason Kurtz went 1 for 3 with a run.