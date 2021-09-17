No. 5 Ocean City beats Mainland 34-6

Ocean City also got key defensive plays in the second half from linemen Zach Mazzitelli and C.J. Conti, both of whom recovered fumbles that led to third-quarter scores.

Fans filled the Mainland home and visiting bleachers to watch these rivals meet for the 50th time. The rivalry is known as “The Battle for the Bridge,” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending district of Somers Point. Mainland leads the series 28-22.

Sean Mazzitelli, a 5-10, 184-pound senior, was Ocean City’s primary runner only because Jacob Wilson is out with a foot injury. Wilson ran for 287 yards in the Red Raiders’ first two games.

The Ocean City offense hasn’t skipped a beat with Mazzitelli. In addition to his first-quarter TD run, he scored on runs of 52 and 2 yards in the third quarter.

“Jacob is a good player and a great leader for our team,” Mazzitelli said. “He pushes me every day. It’s unfortunate we can’t have him now, but we have to have the ‘next man up’ mentality. Guys are stepping up.”

Ocean City was efficient and wore down the younger Mustangs. The Red Raiders took advantage of a pair of Mainland fumbles to score three TDs in a span of five minutes in the third quarter and build a 34-0 lead.