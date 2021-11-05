No. 5 Ocean City advances to sectional finals in field hockey: Roundup

Racheli Levy-Smith and Carly Hanin scored in the first quarter to lead the top-seeded Ocean City High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Clearview Regional in the South Jersey Group III semifinals Friday.
The Red Raiders (20-2) will host second-seeded Moorestown for the sectional title Tuesday. Ocean City, winner of six straight games, is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Andi Helphenstine assisted on both goals for the Red Raiders. Taryn Dolka made eight saves.
Darian DeLeo scored in the second quarter for the Pioneers (10-9). Christina Unger made 12 saves.
(2) Moorestown 6, (3) Hammonton 0: Samantha Miller scored three for the Quakers (12-6-1). Ava Cickavage added three assists. Izzy Leese scored two goals. Sydney Kowalczyk scored one. Ava Sassano and Ava Tilger each added an assist. Catherine Parker made two saves. Moorestown led 2-0 at halftime.
Sofia Grasso made 17 saves for the Blue Devils (16-5).
Girls soccer
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(4) Cinnaminson 3, (5) Middle Twp. 0: Katie Ambos, Emma Fuegel and Bailey Coston scored for Cinnaminson (14-4-3). Carly Yeager added two assists. Brianna Robinson made 28 saves for the Panthers (13-6-1).
Cinnaminson will play at top-seeded Sterling in the semifinals Tuesday. The Knights are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(3) Lacey Twp. 2, (6) Triton Reg. 1: Natalie McGovern and Mackenzie Brotherston scored in the first half for the Lions (14-6-1). Marley Besser assisted on McGovern's goal. Lorynn Leporino made six saves. Morgan Jenkins made three saves for Triton (12-6-1).
Lacey will play at second-seeded Clearview Regional in the semifinals Tuesday.
(2) Clearview Reg. 4, (10) Absegami 0: The game was scoreless at halftime. Sophia Lutz, Hannah Morgan, Annabella Ramirez and Isabella Clark scored for the Pioneers (14-5-1), who are ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11. Payton Foster had two assists. Gemma Keesler made four saves.
The Braves finished their season 12-8.
(5) Mainland Reg. 1, (4) Delsea Reg. 0: Camryn Dirkes scored off an assist from Kylie Smith in the first quarter for the Mustangs (16-4-1), the 11th-ranked team in the Elite 11. Genevieve Morrison made nine saves. Arianna Myers made one save for the Crusaders, who are ranked 10th.
Mainland will play at top-seeded Ocean City in the semifinals Tuesday.
(1) Ocean City 1, (8) Moorestown 0: Summer Reimet scored off an assist from Coryn McDonnell midway through the second half to send the Red Raiders (21-1) to the sectional semifinals. Tori Vliet made eight saves.
Ocean City, No. 2 in the Elite 11, will play Mainland Regional in the semifinals, their fourth meeting of the season. The teams split their regular-season games— the Red Raiders winning 3-1 on Sept. 20 and the Mustangs winning 1-0 in double overtime Oct. 10. Ocean City defeated Mainland 2-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship Oct. 16.
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(5) Kingsway Reg. 5, (4) Millville 4: The Dragons led 3-0 early in the first quarter and 5-2 midway through the fourth quarter. For Kingsway (12-5-2), Marissa Masano scored three. Lianna SanFelice and Ally Phalines each scored once. Hannah Rowe made seven saves.
Sadie Drozdowski and Mary Greco each scored twice for the Thunderbolts (15-3). Greco and Olivia Giordano each added an assist. Gabby Wheatly made five saves.
Millville is ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11.
Kingsway will play at top-seeded Toms River North in the semifinals Tuesday. The Mariners are the top-ranked team.
S.J. Non-Public Group A quarterfinals
(3) St. John Vianney 5, (11) Our Lady of Mercy 0: Milani Thompson and Ally Ouano each scored twice for St. John Vianney (13-2-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Sophia Gambale added two assists.
OLMA finished its season 7-8.
St. John Vianney will play the winner of 10th-seeded Trinity Hall and second-seeded Notre Dame in the semifinals Tuesday.
S.J. Non-Public B first round
(5) Holy Cross Prep 3, (4) Holy Spirit 1: Ashley Baran scored twice and added an assist for Holy Cross (10-6-2). Rachel Esposito scored once. Erin Tierney and Gianna Peditto each had an assist. Maddie Abbott scored for the Spartans (10-5).
Holy Cross will play the winner of eighth-seeded Moorestown Friends and top-seeded Bishop Eustace in the semifinals Tuesday.
(3) St. Rose 6, (6) Wildwood Catholic 0: Adriana Dalia scored three for St. Rose (9-9-2). Julia Whesper added two assists and scored once. Ava Gialanella had three assists. Isabelle Levy made three saves.
The Crusaders finished their season 9-9.
St. Rose will play second-seeded Rutgers Prep in the sectional semifinals Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals
From Thursday
Atlantic Christian 2, Kings Christian 1 (2OT): Luke Phillips scored off an assist from Manny Johnson in the 32nd minute to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Seven minutes later, Kings tied the game with a shot that sailed over the goalkeeper's head. The game then went into two overtime. Moges Johnson scored when his shot went over the goalkeeper's hands.
Jake DeNick made 12 saves for Atlantic Christian.
The Cougars will play Pilgrim Academy for the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
