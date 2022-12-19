No. 5 Middle tops OLMA in girls basketball

The Middle Township High School girls basketball team pulled away in the second half to beat host Our Lady of Mercy Academy 47-35 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Monday.

The Panthers (3-0), ranked No. 5 in The Press Preseason Elite 11, led 28-26 at halftime.

OLMA fell to 0-2. It was the first CAL National Division game for both teams.

Jada Elston led Middle with 13 points, and Madison Palek had 12. McKenzie Palek and Hannah Cappelletti added seven points apiece, and Izzy Toland had four.

“It was a tough game for us tonight, so that’s good,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “OLMA has a good team, and they’re playing at home. It’s not an easy place to play. I thought they played well, but it was good for our team. We learned a lot from tonight."

For OLMA, Madelynn Bernhardt scored 13 points and Angelina Dragone and Savannah Prescott each contributed nine. Eriana Fedee had three points.

Bernhardt and Dragone are two of OLMA's four returning starters.

"Besides the final result, it was pretty good," OLMA first-year coach Brian Coyle said of his team's performance. "We came out and it was a back-and-forth battle, an intense high school girls basketball game.

"We were able to do some really good things on both ends of the court in the first half. We were up for most of the first half, and then they took the lead late in the half. But it was a very well-played, intense high school girls basketball game.

Middle outscored the Villagers 12-4 in the fourth quarter. McKenzie Palek scored four points, and Elston, Cappelletti, Madison Palek and CC DiMauro each had two.

"In the second half, they scored a couple quick ones early. Then it was back and forth," Coyle said. "With about half of the fourth quarter to go, they went to their stall game. I think they were up six at that point. We had to foul them, and we missed a few shots. And then they made foul shots down the stretch."

Leahy said the Panthers "fought through some foul trouble and got an important win. In the fourth quarter, we were able to control the tempo. We kind of forced them to come out of the zone and have to play man-to-man and have to foul us. We made our free throws.”