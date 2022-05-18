No. 5 Mainland golf edges EHT: Late Tuesday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School golf team remained undefeated following a 160-164 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday at the par-35 McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links.

Atlantic City also competed and shot a 242.

For the Mustangs (15-0), Luke Tappeiner led all golfers with a 1-over-par 36. Teammates Aiden Moss and Anika Deshpande each shot a 40, and Mateo Medina shot a 44. Mainland is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

Joe Del Re shot a 39, and Charlie Jones a 40, for the Eagles (11-5). Olivia Nehmad (42) and Johnny Neveling (43) rounded out their scoring.

Paul Swift (50), Ryan Kaulfers (60), Mir Khair (64) and Jeff Su (68) were the top four golfers for the Vikings (0-15)

Baseball

Cape May Tech 2, Pilgrim Academy 1: Shelton Marsden and Andrew Steinhauer each scored in the bottom of the sixth inning for Cape May Tech (10-9). Ronald Neenhold had an RBI single. Tyler McDaniel pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

Middle Twp. 36, Bridgeton 0: The Panthers (8-12) hit 11 home runs. Michael Adelizzi had four homers with five runs and five RBIs. Ben Harris went 5 for 6 with three homers, five RBIs and four runs. Ryan Gallagher went 4 for 4 with four runs, four RBIs and two homers. Owen Hall hit two home runs, drove in seven and scored six. Adam Radzieta struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings. Adelizzi had four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Middle outhit Bridgeton 27-1.

The game played at Bridgeton's Babe Ruth Field (Ridgeway-Hunter Field). For the Bulldogs (4-12), Armando Bravo Velasco struck out three in three innings. Marshon Green pitched two innings and struck out two. Jorge Valentin singled.

No. 10 Mainland Reg. 13, Oakcrest 3: Finn Haines pitched five innings and struck out seven to earn the win. Noah Meyers went 3 for 3, with two home runs and six RBIs. Cole Campbell added a three-run homer, a double and single. Christian Elliott, Nick Wagner, and Jack Haines each doubled. Mainland (14-4) in No. 10 in The Elite 11.

Gavin Healy and Julian Frank each had two hits for the Falcons (7-13). Healy hit a three-run homer in the first inning. The Mustangs outhit Oakcrest 13-3.

No. 11 Ocean City 6, Absegami 1: Tom Finnegan pitched a completed-game, no-hitter for the Red Raiders (14-6), who are No. 11 in The Elite 11. Finnegan struck out eight. Evan Taylor hit a three-run homer. Duke McCarron hit a solo homer. Dante Edwardi had an RBI and scored. Ocean City had six hits.

Aiden Zeck scored for Absegami (10-8). Michael DeBlasio struck out four in 4 2/3 innings.

Buena Reg. 10, Burlington Twp. 1: Tre Carano went 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs and a double for the Chiefs (13-4). Brady Betts scored twice and doubled. Zachary Strouse had two RBIs. Brandon Strouse doubled and scored twice. Joey Kurtz tripled and added an RBI. Betts struck out two and allowed just three hits in six innings.

Burlington Township (8-7) led 1-0 after the first inning. Buena scored five in the fifth.

Girls lacrosse

Lower Cape May Reg. 17, Cedar Creek 3: Maddie Schiffbauer scored three and added six assists for the Caper Tigers (14-5). Olivia Lewis scored three. Julia Gibson and Sabrina Faulkner each added two goals and two assists. Tessa Hueber scored twice. Ella Mogavero, Jenna O'Neill, Alyssa Lemmon, Maddie Gilbert and Maggie Boyle each scored once. Sophia Vitelli made two saves. Allyson Walsh made one.

Abby Winterbottom scored twice for the Pirates (6-11). Carlene Mains added one goal. Mia Simone made eight saves.

Boys Volleyball

Hammonton 2, Highland Reg. 1: The Blue Devils (12-5) won by set scores of 23-25, 25-16, 25-14. Francesco Angelastro led with 22 assists and 11 digs. Emmanuel Waugh added 12 digs, five kills, four blocks, four aces and three assists. Aiden Nicholls had 12 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and four aces. Daniel Sulzner finished with 11 digs and four kills. Highland fell to 5-11.

Freehold Borough 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: Freehold Borough (13-5) won by set scores of 25-17, 25-21. Jonathan Boccieri led with 18 digs for Freehold. Luke Boccieri added 17 assists. The Wildcats fell to 8-9. No further information was available.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.