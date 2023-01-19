No. 5 Mainland girls basketball edges Absegami

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, beat host Absegami 33-31 on Thursday. Sydney Stokes scored 10 points for the Mustangs (12-2), and Kasey Bretones and Bella Mazur added nine and eight points, respectively.

The Mustangs led 28-23 after three quarters. Julia Hartman scored 14 points for Absegami (7-8), and Allison Osorio had 13, including all of her team’s eight points in the fourth quarter.

Gloucester Catholic 54, Wildwood 45: Wildwood’s Macie McCracken scored 30 points and had seven rebounds and six steals in a losing cause. The visiting Warriors (7-5) led 27-22 at halftime, but the Rams (8-4) outscored Wildwood 32-18 in the second half.

Jahzara Green led Gloucester Catholic with 23 points and Katherine Lange had 17. For Wildwood, Sinaia Hill had four points and seven rebounds, Maya Benichou added four points and four rebounds, and Sophia Wilber had three points and five assists.

Hammonton 60, ACIT 25: Ava Divello scored 17 to go with seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Giada Palmieri scored 13 and had seven assists, six steals and four assists. Kiley Kozlowski scored 10. Emma Peretti grabbed 10 rebounds and scored nine. Shamaya Simola scored eight and added eight rebounds. Sophia Booker scored three.

Alani White scored 13 for the Red Hawks (2-10). Nataly Trinidad Lopez scored 12.

Boys basketball

Wildwood 50, Gloucester Catholic 50: Junior Hans scored 22 for the Warriors (12-2). Jordan Fusik scored 15, and Harley Buscham added 13. Ryan Troiano had seven assists, five steals, four rebounds and two points. Alex Daniel scored nine and had six rebounds. Anthony Freeman and Brian Cunniff each scored two.

Jack Mustaro scored 18 for the Rams.

Wildwood Catholic 61, Ocean City 50: Justin Harper scored 27 for the Crusaders (4-12). Ryan McGrath scored 16, and Pat Bean added 14. Manny Weaver and Tayshaun Jackson each scored two.

Dylan Schlatter scored 24 for the Red Raiders (5-9). Sean Sakers scored 15, and Omero Chevere added nine. Pat Grimley scored two.

Barnegat 47, Brick Twp. 33: Jamari Smith scored 17 for the Bengals (5-9). Mason Krey and Shawn Javines each scored nine, and Luke Tortorici added four. Cole Toddings, Todd Muhammad, Alex Churney and Kyle Greenleaf each scored two.

Nick Verdesco scored 12 for Brick (4-10).

Delsea Reg. 52, Cumberland Reg. 44: Gabriel Morton led visiting Delsea with 15 points, and Mike McGinley and Max Van Auken scored 12 points apiece. Cumberland led 12-10 after eight minutes, but Delsea (7-5) outscored the Colts 15-2 in the second quarter. Ethan Turner scored 18 points for Cumberland (4-8), and Lukas Weist added seven. Qua’Yon Nock and DJ Mosley contributed six points apiece.

Ice hockey

St. Augustine 7, Holy Ghost Prep (Pa.) 1: Cameron DeLeo scored a goal and added two assists for St. Augustine (9-3-1), and Grayson Esposito and Robert Romarino each had a goal and an assist. James Reagan, Nathan King, Alex Smith and Enzo Fanelli each scored once, and Tommy Browne had two assists. Goalie Bobby Kennedy made 18 saves for the win.

Wrestling, swimming

No. 1 Southern Reg. 42, Phillipsburg 12

106: Anthony Mason S md. Massimo Gonzalez (12-0)

113: Attila Vigilante S d. Dawson McWilliams (8-2)

120: Scottie Sari S md. Gavin Geleta (14-1)

126: Kyle Beenders S d. David Ferrante (10-7)

132: Conor Collins S md. Gavin Hawk (14-4)

138: Wyatt Stout S d. Luke Geleta (5-4)

144: Hayden Hochstrasser S by forfeit

150: Matt Henrich S tf. Patrick Day (23-8, 5:23)

157: Nick Bennet S d. Liam Packer (5-2)

165: Cole Velardi S md. Hunter Cleaver (9-1)

175: Connor Hille P d. Mitch Bivona (7-5)

190: Caleb Rivera (PHIL) over Collin French (4-2)

215: Riley O Boyle S p. Logan Kries (3:12)

285: John Wargo P d. Anthony Evangelista (6-0)

Match started 113

Girls swimming

No. 11 Vineland 90.5, No. 10 Ocean City 79.5

At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay: OC (Mia Buonadonna, Abby Hays, Rachel Stauffer, Kelsea Cooke) 2:04.73

200 Freestyle: Lena Luciano V 2:18.20

200 IM: Hays OC 2:33.99

50 Freestyle: Buonadonna OC 28.40

100 Butterfly: Stauffer OC 1:06.57

100 Freestyle: Buonadonna OC 1:02.46

400 Freestyle: L. Luciano V 4:49.45

200 Freestyle Relay: V (Ava Luciano, L. Luciano, Jada Williams, Ava Levari) 1:57.13

100 Backstroke: Stauffer OC 1:08.55

100 Breaststroke: Hays OC 1:16.67

400 Freestyle Relay: V (Levari, Olivia Elliott, Isabella Saltar, L. Luciano) 4:22.99

Records: Vineland 6-1; O.C. 4-5