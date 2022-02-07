 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 5 EHT boys edge No 11 St. Joseph Academy: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

No. 5 EHT boys edge No 11 St. Joseph Academy: Roundup

Carlos Lopez scored 25 points to lead Egg Harbor Township High School to a 68-62 win over visiting St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game Monday.

EHT (17-2) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. The Wildcats (13-5) are No. 11.

DJ Germann and Anthony Colon added 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Eagles. Aaron Bullock had eight.

Ja’son Prevard scored 16 for the Wildcats. Qiani Bowens added 15, Jared Demara 13.

Cumberland Regional 58, Schalick 36: Ethan Turner scored 18 points to lead the visiting Colts (4-11).

Lamair Warner added 12, Lukas Weist 10 and Riddel Palmer nine.

For Schalick (1-15), Reggie Allen Jr. scored 11, Quinn Cardona nine.

Hammonton 56, Cape May Tech 41: Jaron Hill led Hammonton’s balanced offense with 11 points. Erik Pabon added nine for the host Blue Devils (10-7), and John Andoloro, Michael Passarella and Kenny Smith each contributed eight.

For Tech (3-14), Dylan Delvecchio scored 21.

Girls basketball

Atlantic Christian School 52, Doane Academy 47, OT: Paige Noble had 16 points for Atlantic Christian, and Maddie DeNick scored 12 and had 12 rebounds. DeNick’s putback sent the game into overtime. Evangelina Kim contributed 13 points and seven steals, and Daniella Ajayi had 10 rebounds. Samara Johnson led Doane with 17 points.

Cedar Creek 46, Pleasantville 18: Emonie Taylor scored 14 for host Cedar Creek (7-10), and Jada Hill added 11. Ashley Niccolichia scored eight. For the Greyhounds (0-13), Nadja Cherry scored 10.

