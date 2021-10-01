No. 5 Cedar Creek edges top-ranked Holy Spirit 7-6

ABSECON — With 7 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter and a one-point lead, the Cedar Creek High School football team turned to running back Ja’Quan Howard.

“The game was on the line,” Howard said. “They were telling me this is your drive right here. I had to show what I’m all about.”

Howard carried the Pirates to victory. Cedar Creek ran out the clock behind the senior’s running to clinch a 7-6 win over Holy Spirit in a West Jersey Football League Memorial Division game. Holy Spirit (3-2) is ranked No. 1 in the Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek (6-0) is No. 5.

“That’s the type of kid he is,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “Even before that drive, he just said, ‘Give me the ball.’ He was so good, and we really did a great job upfront on that drive.”

The Pirates began that final possession at their own 17-yard line. The drive ended at the Holy Spirit 9 with Cedar Creek in victory formation.

In addition to Howard’s running, the Pirates also sustained the drive by converting a third-and-11 play on a 15-yard pass from quarterback JC Landicini to Elijah Smalls.