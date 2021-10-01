No. 5 Cedar Creek edges top-ranked Holy Spirit 7-6

ABSECON — With 7 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter and a one-point lead, the Cedar Creek High School football team turned to running back Ja’Quan Howard.
“The game was on the line,” Howard said. “They were telling me this is your drive right here. I had to show what I’m all about.”
Howard carried the Pirates to victory. Cedar Creek ran out the clock behind the senior’s running to clinch a 7-6 win over Holy Spirit in a West Jersey Football League Memorial Division game. Holy Spirit (3-2) is ranked No. 1 in the Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek (6-0) is No. 5.
“That’s the type of kid he is,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “Even before that drive, he just said, ‘Give me the ball.’ He was so good, and we really did a great job upfront on that drive.”
The Pirates began that final possession at their own 17-yard line. The drive ended at the Holy Spirit 9 with Cedar Creek in victory formation.
In addition to Howard’s running, the Pirates also sustained the drive by converting a third-and-11 play on a 15-yard pass from quarterback JC Landicini to Elijah Smalls.
“Fortunately, I was getting yardage,” the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Howard said. “They just kept feeding me the rock. The line was getting a good push, first down after first down.”
Fans filled the home and visiting bleachers on a cool fall night to watch one of South Jersey’s most anticipated games this weekend.
Holy Spirit beat Cedar Creek 41-0 last season. Spartans running back Patrick Smith, now at Vanderbilt University, rushed for a Cape-Atlantic League record 362 yards in the win.
Cedar Creek took the defeat personally.
“Guys played tough,” Melody said. “Guys played with a chip on their shoulder. We came off a rough year last year, and these kids really wanted to come out and make a statement this year, and so far we have.”
Howard’s running helped Cedar Creek take full advantage of a standout defensive performance. The Pirates have allowed just 14 points all season.
The Pirates relied on their defensive speed Friday. Smalls intercepted a pass for Cedar Creek. Defensive lineman Kevin Dougherty caused a fumble with a sack. C.J. Resto, Malik Moore-Summers, Jayden Torres and Jamal Chapman seemed to be in on every tackle.
“We were hungry,” Resto said. “We wanted really to get after it. This is all about effort. We practice hard every day.”
Scoring opportunities were tough to come by. On its first possession, Spirit drove to the Cedar Creek 3-yard line but couldn’t cross the goal line and missed a 24-yard field goal.
A pair of long passes set up Cedar Creek’s only TD.
Standout wide receiver JoJo Bermudez (four catches for 91 yards) caught a pass near the line of scrimmage and weaved his way through the Spirit defense for a 35-yard gain.
JC Landicini (11 of 17 for 168 yards) then completed a 25-yard pass to Alim Parks to give Cedar Creek a first-and-goal at the Spirit 8.
One play later, Justin Castillo bulled his way across the goal line from 2 yards out to put the Pirates up 7-0 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
Spirit’s TD came with 4:32 left in the third. Sean Burns took over at quarterback when starter Trevor Cohen briefly left the game with a leg injury. Burns completed a 36-yard pass to wide receiver and then threw a 17-scoring pass to Steward. But the Spartans missed the extra point.
Howard made sure the Pirates’ one-point lead held up. Before the fourth quarter, he had carried nine times for 24 yards. Howard ran 10 times for 67 yards in the fourth, all on the clinching drive. At one point, he carried on eight straight plays.
“I really give Cedar Creek credit,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We couldn’t get them off the field.”
