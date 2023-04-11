Joey DeYoung scored eight goals and added three assists to lead the Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 17-11 victory over Toms River East in a Shore Conference A South Division game Tuesday.
Konnor Forlai scored three for the Rams (3-1), who are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Liam Griffin, Joe Kessler and Hayden Lucas each scored two. Griffin added three assists. Colin Markowski won 11 of his 27 faceoff attempts. Nick Roesch made eight saves, and AJ Mattern made five.
Luke Barber scored six for Toms River East (2-1).
Shore Reg. 9, Holy Spirit 8 OT: Shore (2-0) led 5-3 at halftime, but the Spartans (1-2) tied the game 8-8 and forced overtime. Carson Spallone scored four for Shore, and Aidan Murphy and Ben Levy each scored two. No further information was available.
No. 1 St. Augustine 15, No. 3 Clearview Reg. 4: TJ Mills scored two for the Pioneers (3-1). Aydan Porter and Sean Ralph each scored once. No further information was available.
