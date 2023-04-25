Joey DeYoung scored five goals and added two assists to lead the Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 21-7 victory over previously undefeated Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference A South game Tuesday.
Hayden Lucas scored three and had two assists for the Rams (7-1), who are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Liam Griffin scored three and had an assist. Ty Murawski and Joe Kessler each scored three. Anthony Arch added two assists and a goal. Collin Lang scored once. Collin Markoski won 23 of 31 faceoffs. AJ Mattern made four saves, and Nick Roesch made three.
Drew Barocas scored four for previously undefeated Jackson Memorial (6-1).
Boys tennis
Southern Reg. 5, Toms River South 0
Singles: Paul Schriever d. Joe Zamudio 6-0, 6-1; Sean Kahl d. Dylan Linder 6-2, 6-2; Rohil Gandhi d. Tim Birchler 6-1, 6-2
People are also reading…
Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr d. Luca Monaco and J Rhine 6-1, 6-2; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn d. Aiden Boemio and J Ruano 6-0, 6-0
Records: TRS 2-6; Southern 9-2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.