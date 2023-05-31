Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OCEAN CITY — Paul Tjoumakaris is one of the best defenders in South Jersey.

But on Wednesday, the senior leader also contributed offensively.

Tjoumakaris scored two goals in an explosive first quarter to help propel second-seeded Ocean City to an 18-8 victory over seventh-seeded Jackson Memorial in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals at Carey Stadium.

The Red Raiders (13-6), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, scored eight in the first quarter and five in the second. Ocean City will host the winner of sixth-seeded Northern Burlington and third-seeded Moorestown in the semifinals Saturday.

Ocean City lost in the sectional semifinals last season and captured the title in 2021. After winning the championship, the Red Raiders lost 5-4 after Chatham scored the go-ahead goal late in the state Group III final. This spring, the Red Raiders won their second straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.

Jackson Memorial fell to 11-6.

“From Day 1 it has always been getting back to that state championship,” Tjoumakaris said. “After our sophomore year and getting to the state championship and losing in the last couple of seconds, it has been tough on us. We have those same guys building on what we already have. We have a lot of skill guys like Pat (Grimley) and (Jack) Davis. A lot of kids with a bunch of heart. So it’s good to win, but we have another goal in mind.”

Ocean City led 8-0 after the first quarter. Grimley, Chayston Labarr and Charlie Schutta and Tjoumakaris each scored in the opening six minutes to give the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead.

Schutta, Tjoumakaris and Davis scored in a 40-second span to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 7-0 with 4 minutes, 9 seconds remaining. Jon Moyer capped the first-quarter scoring. Tjoumakaris finished the game with those two goals to go with two ground balls and an assist.

“I have to contribute the looks my offense got me. It was a lot of crease dunks,” Tjoumakaris said. “So without those guys and feeding me the ball and making the plays they are doing, I wouldn’t have half as many goals as I do now. Those guys are playmakers, and we are here to win. They are doing the job right.”

Tjoumakaris has 12 goals and six assists this season to go with being a standout defender.

“Paul is a juice guy,” LaTorre said. “He has something we haven’t had in awhile. The amount of energy he brings to everyone else around him, it’s just very impressive. The guys just feed off him. I’m very happy for him and the entire team. They all play really well together.”

Ocean City extended its lead to 13-3 at halftime and 17-6 after three quarters. Schutta scored four, and Davis added three. Joey Berardis, Moyer and Grimley each scored twice. Grimley now scored 56 on the season, and Davis has 30. Kai Lindsay and Zio Wright each scored once, and Berardis added an assist. Schlatter, Lindsay and Jackson Agnellini each contributed two ground balls. Winfield Dunn made six saves.

Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said his team “has something special” this season.

“The work ethic, the attitude and the energy has been there all season long,” LaTorre added. “We have just been very unfortunate with injuries. We haven’t played our full starting roster since the first week. We haven’t played with everyone we need since Week 1.”

Standout faceoff specialist Dylan Dwyer injured his ankle during the CAL Tournament championship game. The senior has won 64% of his faceoffs this season. Freshman John Williams has been filling while Dwyer recovers. Williams won 15 of 27 faceoffs Wednesday, and Jackson Memorial’s Zachary O’Connell won the other 12. O’Connell entered the game winning 74% of his faceoffs.

“John Williams has just been phenomenal, and he again played lights out (Wednesday) against a guy who had a really good season,” LaTorre said.

LaTorre wanted his team to start faster than the Red Raiders did in the quarterfinals last season, when they were tied 2-2 with Brick Merial after the first quarter. Tjoumakaris said the team struggled with fast starts in the beginning of the season.

“But we got together as a group and figured out what we needed to do and I feel like we are playing our best lacrosse right now,” Tjoumakaris said. “We have a really talented group here. … It all comes back to LaTorre. I don’t think there’s another coach in the state who works as hard as he does. Every time you interview him, he won’t admit it, but that guy, this program would not be here growing at such an exponential rate without that guy.

“I’m happy to be back with him my senior year and a program like Ocean City and make another run at a state championship.”