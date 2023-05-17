Zach Freed shot a 2-over-par 36 to lead the Mainland Regional High School coed golf team to a 159-168 victory over Cherokee in a nonconference match Wednesday at Linwood Country Club.
The Mustangs (17-3) are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee (11-5) is No. 11.
Vaughn Soltys and Aiden Moss each shot a 40 for Mainland. Kasey O'Brien carded a 43. Freed and O'Brien each made one birdie.
Trent Waraksa shot a 40 for Cherokee. Tommy Marshall carded a 42. Nicki Antonelli and Colin Thuron each shot a 43. Thuron, Waraksa and Marshall each made a birdie.
Lower Cape May Reg. 182, Oakcrest 192
At Cape May National Golf Club, Par 35
L: Eric Coombs 44, Alex Sekela 46, Matthew Riess 46, Kyle Rosselli 46
People are also reading…
O: Andrew Smith 42, Kaavya Kolli 45, Issac Kane 50, Aiden Flynn 55
Note: With the win, the Caper Tigers (17-2) clinched its first Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title since 2007. Oakcrest fell to 12-6.
Girls golf
Southern Reg. 196, Toms River South 256
S: Madelyn Beirne 43, Samantha Reilly 48, Laina Foster 52, Sophia Bates 53
T: Caitlyn Szczypinski 60, Olivia Cappetta 64, Sophia Weircinski 66, Sophia Citta 69
Records: Southern 18-0; TRS 7-6
Boys tennis
Atlantic City 3, Millville 2
Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Matthew Sooy 6-4, 6-0; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Russell Corson 6-3, 6-2; Reed Burns AC d. Paul Azari 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy M d. Fardin Uddoullah and Asif Siddiquei 6-1, 6-0; John Abdill and Hadyn Mulherin, M d. Nakib Jalal and Mahir Shahriar 6-4, 7-5
Records: Millville 9-10; Atlantic City 3-11
Buena Reg. 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 2
Singles: Jake Harris B d. Matt Eck 6-0, 6-1; Destin Gomes L d Dominic Longona 6-2, 6-4; Stephen Pepper B d. Dustin Nguyen 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Alex Sinex and Tobias Worster L d. Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe 7-5, 6-4; Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego, B d. Miles Chadwick and Liam Mallon 7-5, 6-2
Records: Buena 11-3; Lower 4-7
No. 9 Middle Twp. 4, Absegami 1
Singles: Colin Morrissey A d. Simon Hardin 6-3, 3-1; Steve Berrodin M d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-1; Markos Sakoulas M d. Arib Osmany 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Will Casterline and Gabe Queen M d. Kaden Boyle and Railey Cabrera 6-0, 6-0; Jack King and Jack Morton M d. Benjamin Fitzgerald and Harsh Patel 6-2, 6-0
Records: Middle 12-5; Absegami 2-11
No. 2 Mainland Reg. 5, St. Augustine 0
Singles: Alex Wise d. Vincent Polistina 6-3, 6-1; Chris Guillen d. Cole Polistina 6-1, 7-5; Saketh Agava d. Santino Casale 6-1, 6-0Doubles
Doubles: Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg d. Josh Gatesman and Jacob Holzer 6-2, 6-0; Liam Angelo and Kussh Patel d. Raylen Weaver and John Terista 6-0, 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (7-5)
Records: Mainland 15-2; St. Augustine 7-5
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.