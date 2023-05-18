The Mainland Regional High School coed golf team, No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Hammonton 160-178 on Thursday at Linwood Country Club. Luke Tappeiner shot had two birdies in a four-over-par low round of 38 for the Mustangs (18-3), and Isabella Ruzzo and Phil Stefanowicz each scored 39. Justin Vivadelli led Hammonton (16-10) with one birdie in a round of 43.

H: Justin Vivadelli 43, Matt Smith 44, Nick Iuliucci 45, Shane McSorley 46

M: Luke Tappeiner 38, Isabella Ruzzo 39, Phil Stefanowicz 39, Keller Tannehill 44

Birdies: Vivadelli H; Tappeiner (2) M

Records: Hammonton 16-10; Mainland 18-3

Cedar Creek 158, Millville 200, ACIT 225

At Renault Winery Golf Course (par 36)

M: Owen Gilson 43, Olivia Headley 49, Ronald Sutton 52, Konner Plummer 56

A: Charles Davis 49, Kenneth Souder 56, Sam Riggin 59, Alex Holmstrom 61

CC: Hunter Stubley 38, Dylan Guercioni 40, Andrew Squire 40, Drew Brosh 40

Records: ACIT 0-17, Millville 2-17, Cedar Creek 6-10

Boys volleyball

Pleasantville 2, Absegami 0: The visiting Greyhounds (15-5) won with set scores of 27-25 and 25-1. Jonathan Baez had nine kills, nine digs, four service points and three aces for Pleasantville, John Howard contributed nine kills and five digs, Cristofer Evangelista had seven digs, 24 assists and four service points, and Giovanni Saavedra finished with three digs, four service points and two aces.

For the Braves (10-6), Chikaodi Wokocha had four kills, three digs and five service points, Nasir Hernandez-Haines added four kills and three blocks, and Xavier Vazquez had 16 assists.

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal

Colts Neck 2, Pinelands Regional 1: Colts Neck (17-3) rallied to win with scores of 25-17, 18-25 and 25-20. For host Pinelands (18-6), Brogan Duelly led with 12 kills, Matt Davis added eight kills and four digs, and Dan Brunke contributed 31 assists, five digs, 10 service points and three aces. Ethan Woods added four kills, seven digs and four service points, Ryan McCorry had 14 digs and six service points, and Connor Bonicky added four kills.