No. 4 Hammonton clinches Memorial Division with win over Timber Creek

HAMMONTON — With a big smile, Kenny Smith proclaimed that he felt great Friday night.

Why wouldn’t he?

The Hammonton High School sophomore running back rushed for 100 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Blue Devils clinched the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division title with a 28-7 win over Timber Creek.

“We knew we had to come out here and run the ball,” Smith said. “The line accepted the challenge. The running backs accepted the challenge. It was great blocking all around.”

There was nothing fancy about Smith’s performance. He carried 30 times and was hit often as he grinded out the yards. His longest run was 9 yards. Smith scored on runs of 1, 2 and 3 yards and caught a 7-yard TD pass from Justin Doughty.

“He earned it tonight,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said of Smith. ‘We tell our kids, ‘Three or 4 yards? We’re fine with that.’ ”

Smith’s performance continued what has been a breakout season for him. Smith has rushed for 767 yards and scored 14 TDs.

“I feel like this is just the beginning of it,” Smith said. “There’s a lot more to come, a lot more to see. Big things are coming up.”

The Hammonton defense also excelled. Defensive ends Kye Pressley (three tackles for losses) and Camryn Broadnax consistently pressured the Timber Creek quarterbacks. Defensive end Joey Gillen and defensive tackle Elijah Church also had tackles for losses for Hammonton.

“The key was to get back in coverage,” Pressley said, “and up front for us to get after it.”

Fans nearly filled the home and visiting bleachers at Hammonton on an ideal fall night for football. Timber Creek (5-2) could have put itself in position to share the division title with a win.

Hammonton scored on 13- and 15-play drives to build a 14-7 halftime lead. The Chargers scored just before the end of the second quarter on a 40-yard pass from Victor Oquendo to Jonathan Harris. In the second half, Hammonton held Timber Creek to just one first down, and that came on its final possession.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Raso said. “Give the staff credit for that, and the kids responded.”

Hammonton seemed to wear Timber Creek down as the game progressed. Smith scored twice in the fourth quarter, the first coming on a fourth-and-2 run.

The Blue Devils also relied on the running of Lucas Goehringer (12 carries for 47 yards) and Doughty (5 for 55 yards).

Hammonton (6-1) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. The division title is just one of the championships Hammonton hopes to win this season.

“We come out here, and we go week by week,” Smith said, “but this is a big step to the end goal.”

The Blue Devils won’t be able to celebrate their division title for long, however. Hammonton will host No. 1 ranked Delsea Regional next Friday. Delsea (6-0) beat Cedar Creek 35-6 Friday.

“We’ll enjoy this tonight, but we’ve got to get right back to work,” Raso said, “because it doesn’t get any easier next week.”