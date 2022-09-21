 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
H.S. ROUNDUP | LATE TUESDAY

No. 4 EHT girls tennis blanks OLMA: Late Tuesday roundup

  • 0
hslivetennisholder

The Egg Harbor Township High School girls tennis team earned a 5-0 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League nonconference match Tuesday.

The Eagles (6-1) are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

In first singles, Payton Colbert defeated Jacqueline Carey 6-3, 6-1. In second singles, Jamie Theophall defeated Bella Martinez 6-0, 6-1. In third singles, Lauren Theophall defeated Sarah Kern 6-0, 6-0.

Demi Lu and Belina Zheng defeated Morgan Edwards and Amani Malickel 6-1, 6-3, and Elisa Liberi and Lilly Munoz defeated Rylie Gemberling and Katherine Hargrave 6-3, 6-2 in first and second doubles, respectively.

The Villagers fell to 2-4

Field hockey

Middle Twp. 2, Holy Spirit 1: Middle trailed 1-0 but Mia Elisano scored twice for the Panthers (2-1-1) in the second quarter. Abbie Teefy had one assist. Hannah Hagan made six saves for the win. The Spartans fell to 3-2.

People are also reading…

Pinelands Reg. 5, Manchester Twp. 0: Isabella Gandolfo scored twice for the Wildcats (2-3). Lily Balmann added two assists. Akayla Palmucci had a goal and assist. Brianna Cataffo and Olivia Nielsen each scored once. Emma Kohler made five saves. Manchester Township fell to 0-4-1.

Triton Reg. 3, Cumberland Reg. 2: Olivia Broome scored twice for Triton (4-1). Addison McManis made five saves. Laura Bowen scored both goals for the Colts (2-2). Serenity McDowell added an assist. Katelyn Edminster made 13 saves.

Boys soccer

Lacey Twp. 0, Toms River East 0 2OT: After 100 minutes, both teams finished in a scoreless draw. Ryan Fitzgerald made 12 saves for the Lions (1-2-1). Toms River East is 1-1-2.

Tennis/cross country

Girls tennis

Southern Reg. 3, Barnegat 2

Singles: Sophia Vallerruden B d. Gabby Tapia 6-2, 6-1; Rachel Perry S d. Talia Fraser 6-1, 6-0; Grace Schriever S d. Victoria VanWagner 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Yasmeen Muhammad-Catherine Ryan B d. Victoria Castaldi-Finley Gaskill (score not available); Delaney Bartram-Emily Whitehead S d. Jocelyn Ziarko-Kayla Nichols 6-2, 6-1.

Records: Southern 4-3; Barnegat 2-6.

No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0

Singles: Payton Colbert d. Jacqueline Carey 6-3, 6-1; Jamie Theophall d. Bella Martinez 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Theophall d. Sarah Kern 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Demi Lu-Belina Zheng d. Morgan Edwards-Amani Malickel 6-1, 6-3; Elisa Liberi-Lilly Munoz d. Rylie Gemberling-Katherine Hargrave 6-3, 6-2

Records: EHT 6-1; OLMA 2-4

Wildwood Catholic 3, Buena Reg. 2

Singles: Trina Frey WC d. Kshema Patel 6-0, 6-0; Jamie Bogle WC d. Julia LoSasso 6-0, 6-0; Joanna McShaffry WC d. Kaedence Cossaboon 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Valeria Pinedo-Louise Shevchenko B d. Julia Brown-Gaby Jamesura 6-2, 5-7, 10-6; Gisele Collins-Ryley Myronowsky B d. Breanna Farrell-Bella Lopez 6-1, 6-2

Records: Wildwood Cath. 4-0; Buena 0-4.

Holy Spirit 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles: Lorena Saavedra d. Maria Shelton 6-0, 6-0; 2nd Singles: Armani Mensah d. Jocelyn Perez 6-4, 6-4; Catherine Gallagher d. Ashley Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Melanie Torres-Danielle Curau d. Harmony Hughes and Juana West 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; Alyson Rymas Mariah Nell d. Jocelyn Zamora Sanchez-Julissa Mercado 6-1, 6-1

Records: Holy Spirit 5-3; Bridgeton 1-2

Boys cross country

Hammonton 23, Absegami 33

1. Sean Fudala H 19:37; 2. Jesus Flores H 20:17; 3. Chris Eaton A 20:18; 4. Matthew Martino H 20:20; 5. Shen Yu Chen A 20:;42; 6. Abdulah Imrah A 20:50; 7. Jacob Scarpato H 20:57; 8. Ron Caro A 21:10; 9. Andrew Hoover H 21:14; 10. Arturo Dominguez H 21:38.

Ocean City 16, Atlantic City 47; Atlantic City 18, Vineland 37; Ocean City 15, Vineland 50

1. Nick Scarangelli OC 16:26; 2. Matt Hoffman 16:54; 3. Chris Sardy OC 17:16; 4. Ethan Buck OC 17:30; 5. Adonis Hernandez AC 17:35; 6. Colin Abbott 17:42 OC; 7. Zach Hutchinson OC 17:45; 8. Caleb Aristizabal OC 18:09; 9. Sam Ritti OC 18:19; 10. Muhamad Khan AC 18:48; 11. Will Harris AC 19:30; 12. Hunter Zuba AC 19:42; 13. Robert Cesari OC 19:43; 14. JS Polcini OC 19:45; 15. Sebastian Mercado V 19:51.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News