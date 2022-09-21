No. 4 EHT girls tennis blanks OLMA: Late Tuesday roundup

The Egg Harbor Township High School girls tennis team earned a 5-0 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League nonconference match Tuesday.
The Eagles (6-1) are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
In first singles, Payton Colbert defeated Jacqueline Carey 6-3, 6-1. In second singles, Jamie Theophall defeated Bella Martinez 6-0, 6-1. In third singles, Lauren Theophall defeated Sarah Kern 6-0, 6-0.
Demi Lu and Belina Zheng defeated Morgan Edwards and Amani Malickel 6-1, 6-3, and Elisa Liberi and Lilly Munoz defeated Rylie Gemberling and Katherine Hargrave 6-3, 6-2 in first and second doubles, respectively.
The Villagers fell to 2-4
Field hockey
Middle Twp. 2, Holy Spirit 1: Middle trailed 1-0 but Mia Elisano scored twice for the Panthers (2-1-1) in the second quarter. Abbie Teefy had one assist. Hannah Hagan made six saves for the win. The Spartans fell to 3-2.
Pinelands Reg. 5, Manchester Twp. 0: Isabella Gandolfo scored twice for the Wildcats (2-3). Lily Balmann added two assists. Akayla Palmucci had a goal and assist. Brianna Cataffo and Olivia Nielsen each scored once. Emma Kohler made five saves. Manchester Township fell to 0-4-1.
Triton Reg. 3, Cumberland Reg. 2: Olivia Broome scored twice for Triton (4-1). Addison McManis made five saves. Laura Bowen scored both goals for the Colts (2-2). Serenity McDowell added an assist. Katelyn Edminster made 13 saves.
Boys soccer
Lacey Twp. 0, Toms River East 0 2OT: After 100 minutes, both teams finished in a scoreless draw. Ryan Fitzgerald made 12 saves for the Lions (1-2-1). Toms River East is 1-1-2.
