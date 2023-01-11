No. 3 St. Augustine hands Lower first loss: Late Tuesday roundup

The St. Augustine Prep wrestling team earned a 57-18 victory over previously undefeated Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Tuesday.

The Hermits (4-1) are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

St. Augustine's Tristian Mcleer won a 7-1 decision in the 165-bout. Teammate Dennis Virelli pinned his opponent at 175. Ed Vincent (285) and Kaden Naame (120) also had pins. St. Augustine won six matches due to forfeit.

Chase Hansen (132) and (113) each won by pin for the Caper Tigers (6-1). Isiah Carr-Wing earned a 3-1 decision at 190. Ryan Rush won a 6-5 decision at 215.

Boys basketball

Atlantic Christian 37, King's Christian 24: Sam Glancey scored 11 for the Cougars, who led 19-12 at halftime and 26-22 after three quarters. The Cougars outscored King's 11-2 in the fourth. Noah Stokes grabbed 11 rebounds and had seven blocks for Atlantic Christian. Isaiah Andruzzi scored seven for King's.

Cherokee 67, Bridgeton 39: Chase Rovito and Keishon Sellers each scored 13 for Cherokee (6-4), and Will Carr added 10. The host Bulldogs fell to 2-8. No further information was available.

No. 9 Bishop Eustace 65, Cedar Creek 49: Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle scored 16 for the Pirates (5-7). Jeffrey Marano scored eight, and Zaire Pilgrim and Amon McLaughlin each added six. Landon Kurz scored four, and Ryan Manning added two.

Tommy Semiraglo and James Iannelli each scored 14 for Bishop Eustace (8-2), which is No. 9 in the Elite 11. The Crusaders led 14-3 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime.

Brick Twp. 30, Pinelands Reg. 23: Aidan Dvorak and Nick Verdesco each scored nine for Brick (4-6). Brandon Farber had 20 rebounds. The Wildcats fell to 2-9.

Girls basketball

Central Reg. 39, Lacey Twp. 35: Riley Coltenback scored 10 and added 10 rebounds for Central (7-3). Katelyn DiMichele added 13 rebounds and scored 11. For the Lions (2-9), Riley Mahan scored 15, amd Brooke Schmidt had seven. Reece Paget scored six to go with six rebounds and three steals. Brooklynn Bell (four), Ashley Springer (two) and Kay Choice (one) also scored.