HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE TUESDAY

No. 3 St. Augustine hands Lower first loss: Late Tuesday roundup

The St. Augustine Prep wrestling team earned a 57-18 victory over previously undefeated Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Tuesday.

The Hermits (4-1) are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

St. Augustine's Tristian Mcleer won a 7-1 decision in the 165-bout. Teammate Dennis Virelli pinned his opponent at 175. Ed Vincent (285) and Kaden Naame (120) also had pins. St. Augustine won six matches due to forfeit.

Chase Hansen (132) and (113) each won by pin for the Caper Tigers (6-1). Isiah Carr-Wing earned a 3-1 decision at 190. Ryan Rush won a 6-5 decision at 215.

Boys basketball

Atlantic Christian 37, King's Christian 24: Sam Glancey scored 11 for the Cougars, who led 19-12 at halftime and 26-22 after three quarters. The Cougars outscored King's 11-2 in the fourth. Noah Stokes grabbed 11 rebounds and had seven blocks for Atlantic Christian. Isaiah Andruzzi scored seven for King's.

Cherokee 67, Bridgeton 39: Chase Rovito and Keishon Sellers each scored 13 for Cherokee (6-4), and Will Carr added 10. The host Bulldogs fell to 2-8. No further information was available. 

No. 9 Bishop Eustace 65, Cedar Creek 49: Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle scored 16 for the Pirates (5-7). Jeffrey Marano scored eight, and Zaire Pilgrim and Amon McLaughlin each added six. Landon Kurz scored four, and Ryan Manning added two.

Tommy Semiraglo and James Iannelli each scored 14 for Bishop Eustace (8-2), which is No. 9 in the Elite 11. The Crusaders led 14-3 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime.

Brick Twp. 30, Pinelands Reg. 23: Aidan Dvorak and Nick Verdesco each scored nine for Brick (4-6). Brandon Farber had 20 rebounds. The Wildcats fell to 2-9.

Girls basketball

Central Reg. 39, Lacey Twp. 35: Riley Coltenback scored 10 and added 10 rebounds for Central (7-3). Katelyn DiMichele added 13 rebounds and scored 11. For the Lions (2-9), Riley Mahan scored 15, amd Brooke Schmidt had seven. Reece Paget scored six to go with six rebounds and three steals. Brooklynn Bell (four), Ashley Springer (two) and Kay Choice (one) also scored.

 

Wrestling, Swimming

Wrestling

No. 3 St. Augustine 57, Lower Cape May Reg. 18

106: Robert Meyer S by forfeit

113: Cade Heacock L p. Max McCoy (N/A)

120: Kaden Naame S p. Connor Barikian (N/A)

126: Anthony Depaul S by forfeit

132: Chase Hansen L p. Brandon Borman (N/A)

138: Cooper Lange S by forfeit

144: Richie Grungo S by forfeit

150: Ty McLeer S by forfeit

157: Colin Olivo S by forfeit

165: Tristian Mcleer S d. Logan Haggerty (7-1)

175: Dennis Virelli S p. Jeffrey Flinchum (N/A)

190: Isiah Carr-Wing L sv. Ron Kraus (3-1)

215: Ryan Rush L d. Ryan Small (6-5)

285: Ed Vincent S p. Benjamin Rue (N/A)

Vineland 69, Buena Reg. 12

106: Jakob Schwed V by forfeit

113: Josh Kinchen V by forfeit

120: Leland Cinkowski V p. Nicholas Panaro (2:58)

126: Jayden Cinkowski V by forfeit

132: Anthony Muzzarelli B p. Everett Cronk (5:54)

138: Breon Badger V p. Logan Freeman (0:34)

144: Charlie Muzzarelli B p. Daniel Canseco (1:16)

150: Xavier Lugo V by forfeit

157: Noah Cruz V p. Louie Drogo (3:45)

165: Lionel Powell V by forfeit

175: Matt Torres V d. Allen Adkins (12-11)

190: Gavin Gallo V p. Brian Passamante (5:52)

215: Donny Saint Jean V p. Caleb Dixon (4:45)

285: Giovanni Rivera V p. Brian Ayres (0:22)

Boys swimming

Central Reg. 102, Barnegat 60

St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: C (Aidan Wenzel, Kaden Stout, Joseph Busic, Dominic Rodenbaugh) 1:50.91

200 Freestyle: Aidan Wenzel C 2:00.37

200 IM: Busic C 1:58.05

50 Freestyle: Drew Westhoven C 23.72

100 Butterfly: Westhoven C 1:01.07

100 Freestyle: Stout C 55.37

500 Freestyle: Christopher Deleeuw B 5:38.80

200 Freestyle Relay: C (Aleksander Safarov, Constantine Condos, Busic, Rodenbaugh 1:41.91

100 Backstroke: Stout C 1:06.63

100 Breaststroke: Busic C 1:03.50

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Wenzel, Stout, Rodenbaugh, Westhoven) 3:49.20

Records: Central 3-1; Barnegat 3-3

Girls swimming

Central Reg. 103, Barnegat 65

St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: C (Amelia Wenzel, Marcella Westhoven, Samantha Denlea, Maria Thompson) 2:11.40

200 Freestyle: Molly Westhoven C 2:08.84

200 IM: Danica Baron C 2:42.75

50 Freestyle: Samantha Denlea C 28.30

100 Butterfly: Denlea C 1:12.46

100 Freestyle: Ma. Westhoven C 1:00.35

500 Freestyle: Wenzel C 6:25.50

200 Freestyle Relay: C (Mo. Westhoven, Baron, Denlea, Ma. Westhoven) 1:55.52

100 Backstroke: Mo. Westhoven C 1:08.58

100 Breaststroke: Sofia Aliseo C 1:25.08

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Wenzel, Mo. Westhoven, Baron, Ma. Westhoven) 4:16.56

Records: Central 3-1; Barnegat 3-3

Girls swimming

No. 11 Vineland 126, Absegami 42

Vineland H.S., meters

200 Medley Relay: V (Olivia Elliott, Isabela Saltar, Emma Negron, Ashlynn Newton) 2:19.40

200 Freestyle: Ava Smith V 2:26.98

200 IM: Samia Ghazaz A 2:35.97

50 Freestyle: Vanessa Williams V 30.53

100 Butterfly: Ava Levari V 1:12.45

100 Freestyle: Ava Luciano V 1:03.76

500 Freestyle: Lena Luciano V 4:46.26

200 Freestyle Relay: V (A. Luciano, V. Williams, Hailee Jones, Jada Williams) 2:08.23

100 Backstroke: Smith V 1:16.35

100 Breaststroke: Saltar V 1:21.73

400 Freestyle Relay: V (L. Luciano, Brie Hartman, Rebekah Bermudez, Illiana Figueroa) 4:50.86

Records: Vineland 5-0; Absegami 0-6

Note: On the boys side, the Fighting Clanbeat the Braves 87-83. Vineland improved to 3-1-1, and Absegami fell to 3-4. No futher information was available. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

