No. 3 St. Augustine boys soccer, Vineland play to 2-2 tie: Roundup

The Vineland High School boys soccer team tied visiting St. Augustine Prep 2-2 in a double-overtime Cape-Atlantic League game Tuesday.

Vineland’s Gregory Burgess and Adolfo Jimenez scored to make it 2-0 at halftime. Christian DeLeon assisted on Burgess’ goal. The Prep (8-4-2), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, tied it in the second half on goals by Fischer Brogan and Christian Torpey.

Tristan DeLeon made six saves for Vineland (3-6-3), and Mason Taylor had seven saves for the Hermits.

No. 5 Middle Twp. 4, Atlantic City 0: Steven Berrodin and Tommy Shagren each scored and added an assist for the undefeated Panthers (13-0). Eddie Hirsch and Landon Osmundsen each scored once. Will Casterline had an assist. Devon Bock made six saves. Miles Stafford made one.

Ivan Cordoba saved nine shots for Atlantic City (5-3).

Atlantic Christian 5, Calvary Christian 0: Samuel Glancey had three goals for the Cougars (7-5). Manny Johnson scored twice. Moges Johnson, Tommy Ellison and James Papanikolaou each had an assist.

Life Center Academy 5, Cumberland Reg. 1: Luiz Recchimuzzi scored twice and had two assists for Life Center (12-2). Ever Maradiaga scored twice. Gamaliel Olarte made four saves. Jason Angel scored off an assist from Kevin Baran for the Colts (2-9-1). Perry Stanger made eight saves.

Millville 1, Bridgeton 0: Shaun McCarthy scored off an assist from Jesiah Cruz for the Thunderbolts (6-4-1). Matthew Sooy made six saves. Jimmy Guzamn Pacheco made four for the Bulldogs (0-11-1).

Oakcrest 2, Mainland Reg. 0: Nathan Stuber and Jack O'Brien scored for the Falcons (8-1-3). Joseph Snodgrass seven saves in the win. Andrae Johnson had an assist. Jeff Thomas made four saves for the Mustangs (4-8-1).

No. 11 Hammonton 6, ACIT 0: Gavin West scored twice for the Blue Devils (9-2-3). John Waddell added three assists. Tyler Lowe had two assists. Carter Bailey scored once and had one assist. Marco Schiano and Ethan Dustman each had one goal. Michael Darnell made two saves. Luke Griscom made one.

ACIT fell to 2-7-1.

Girls soccer

No. 2 Ocean City 3, Vineland 0: Ashley Rhodes, Gabby Cupit and Naomi Nnewihe scored for the unbeaten Red Raiders (9-0-1). Emily Benson added two assists. Nnewihe had one assist. Tori Vliet made five saves. Vineland fell to 4-6-1.

Bridgeton 4, Buena Reg. 0: Adelina Wilks scored all four goals for Bridgeton (5-8). Emelin Ortuno added two assists. Abigail Marroquin and Luz Hernandez each had an assist. Jadarys Morales made 10 saves for Buena (3-6-2).

Hammonton 6, ACIT 0: Alyssa Cicatiello scored twice for the Blue Devils (3-9-1). Juliana Dogostino, Suvea Colon, Ariana Cruz and Abigail Baines each scored once. Emma Peretti made one save. Sydney Prince made 19 for ACIT (1-12).

Woodstown 7, Wildwood 0: Tatum Devault scored twice and added two assists for Woodstown (8-4). The Warriors fell to 2-9.

Southern Reg. 3, Freehold Borough 1: Sarah Boyd, Gianna Simon and Sam Cushing each scored for the Rams (2-9-1) in the first round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament. Simon and Lindsey Matthews each got one assist. Leah Morrin made 12 saves.

Neomie Franco scored for Freehold Borough (2-11).

Barnegat 2, Raritan 0: Kallie Kawka and Kaitlin Lutcza scored for the Bengals (6-7). Sydney Collins and Delaney Dobbin each had an assist. Angelica Laudati made 10 saves. Raritan fell to 4-7-1.

Atlantic Christian 3, Calvary Academy 2: Alicia O'Donnell, Maddie DeNick and Kaia Barbour scored for visiting Atlantic Christian (7-1). Paige Noble had an assist, and Taylor Sutton made 10 saves for the win.

Juliana Condurso and Sarah Franks scored for Calvary, and Amy Hill had 10 saves.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 4, Absegami 2: The visiting Villagers (7-4-1) got goals from Drew Coyle, Sophia Curcuru, Alison Tribulas and Isabella Losado, and Brooke Callan had an assist. OLMA's Elizabeth Giamboy made 10 saves. The Villagers led 1-0 at halftime. Absegami dropped to 4-6.

Field hockey

No. 8 Ocean City 5, Lenape 0: Julia Neff scored twice for the host Red Raiders (7-2-2), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Brooke Hanley contributed a goal and two assists, and Andi Helphenstine and Ella Jefferson each scored once. Tricia Nicoletti and Mia Pancoast both added an assist, and Taryn Dolka made four saves for the shutout. Lenape fell to 2-9.

Cumberland Reg. 7, Highland Reg. 0: Cadence Conti and Jackie Villalpando each scored twice and had an assist for Cumberland (4-5). Lilli Kiefer and Brooke Smith each scored once. Caitlyn Lupton and Emily Ford each had an assist. Katelyn Edminster made five saves.

Rozlyn Dismus made 25 for Highland (2-7-1).

Barnegat 7, Toms River East 0: Patience Mares and Camryn White each scored twice for Barnegat (9-2-1). Alyson Sojak added three assists and a goal. Jayna Greenblatt and Madison Jackson each scored once. Emalie Menegus made three saves.

Pinelands Reg. 3, Toms River East 2 (Monday): Abigail Romanek scored once and added an assist for the Wildcats (4-4). Alyssa Ruland and Isabella Gandolfo each scored once. Emma Kohler made seven saves, including the 100th of her career.

Meghan Donovan and Mua Jones each scored for Toms River East (1-8). Camille Florie made 13 saves.

Girls volleyball

No. 7 Mainland Regional 2, Absegami 0: The host Mustangs (12-2), ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11, won with scores of 25-13 and 25-21. Bella DeRichie led Mainland with six kills, and Kassandra Bretones had four service points and three aces. Sadie Kent contributed 10 assists, five service points and two aces, and Denver Obermeyer and Sydney Booth each added three aces. Absegami dropped to 5-8.

No. 4 Pinelands Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 0: The Wildcats (14-3) won by scores of 25-4, 15-17. For Lacey (5-10), Shayla Haemmerle finished with 11 digs. Emily Hauptvogel had eight kills and six digs. Riley Mahan added eight service points, five assists and five aces.

No. 10 Pleasantville 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The undefeated Greyhounds (11-0) won by scores of 25-18, 25-10. The Caper Tigers fell to 6-8. No further information was available.

ACIT 2, Hammonton 1: The Blue Devils won by scores of 25-18, 16-25, 25-17. Yesvi Patel led with 13 digs to go with six service points. Cara Rivera and Tiffany Paretti each had 10 assists. Rivera added eight digs, four kills and three service points. Tiffany Paretti added seven digs, six kills and four service points.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 1 (Monday): The undefeated Rams (16-0) won by set scores of 25-15, 26-28, 25-12. Molly Regulski finished with 23 assists, six digs, three service points and an ace. Jordyn Hamlin had 13 kills and nine digs. Anna Malandro added 13 digs, eight service points, two aces and two assists. Kaya Nascimento had 10 digs and 10 service points.