Deirdre Jones scored a game-high four goals and added an assist to lead the Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 10-7 victory over Toms River North in a Shore Conference A South Division game Thursday.

Jones added seven ground balls, seven draw controls and four forced turnovers. Avery Smith and Delaney Falk each scored two for the Rams (3-1), who are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Anna Malandro and Izzy Muti each had a goal and an assist. Falk added six ground balls, six forced turnovers and four draw controls. Morgan Muirhead made four saves.

Madi Eollo and Kristen Redding each scored two for No. 11 Toms River North (3-1). Gianna Gray made 12 saves.

No. 9 Barnegat 15, Lacey Twp. 7: Calli Dunn and Savia Singh each scored four and had an assist for the No. 9 Bengals. Alyson Sojak added three goals and two assists. Hailee Lutz and Samantha Manco each scored two. Maya McBee and Lutz each had an assist. Emalie Menegus made two saves.

Zoey Smith scored five for the Lions (1-3). Lindsay D'Adamo and Delaney Dittenhofer each scored once.

Haddon Twp. 14, Cedar Creek 2: Gianna Thoms and Mia McColl each scored for the Pirates (2-2). Quinlan Branca added two assists. For Haddon Township (3-2), Cara Mulligan scored a game-high three, and Grace George, Amelia Tomashek and Brady Sullivan each scored two.

Haddon Heights 20, Our Lady of Mercy 11: Rylie Gemberling scored five for the Villagers (2-2). Gabby Celli and Gabby Eaise each scored two. Lucia Visalli added one goal. For Haddon Heights (4-0), Kylee Ferranto scored 10 and had two assists. Isabella Ferrante scored six.

Kingsway Reg. 23, Millville 2: Melania Tomlin and Brooke Powers each scored for the Thunderbolts (0-4). For the Dragons (2-0), Ally Phalines scored five, and Phoebe O'Rourke added four.

Boys lacrosse

Mainland Reg. 17, Cherry Hill East 5: Jack Walcoff led the Mustangs (4-0) with six goals and an assist. Jack Venneman scored six, and Joe DeGaetano had three goals and six assists. Joe Eyde scored twice to go with an assist, and Jude Maurer and Harrison LaMonica each added two assists. Carter Mostecki made 11 saves.

Five different players scored for Cherry Hill East (1-3).