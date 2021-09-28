No. 3 Prep boys soccer pulls away in second half against Absegami: Late Monday roundup

The St. Augustine Prep boys soccer team, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, pulled away in the second half to beat host Absegami 5-2 on Monday.
The score was tied at 1-1 at halftime, but the Prep scored four goals in the second half. Aidan Davis scored twice for St. Augustine, and Ethan Torpey, David Cappuccio and Sawyer Widecrantz each added one.
Chikaodi Wokocha and Alexander Rebolledo both scored a goal for the Braves (1-7), and Ryan Kopervos had 10 saves.
No. 7 Ocean City 6, Oakcrest 1: Lambros Koutsfetsoulis scored three goals and added an assist for host O.C. (6-0).
Koutsfetsoulis scored the first two goals of the game, and John Lindsay assisted on both. Lindsay scored to make it 3-0. Paul Tjoumakaris and Connor Smith added one goal apiece for the Red Raiders. Nick Volpe, Jon Leap and Chris Catona also had an assist. Evan Schweibinz made two saves for the win.
Andre Johnson scored for Oakcrest (1-5) in the second half, and Jack O'Brien assisted. Joe Snodgrass made four saves.
Buena Regional 9, St. Joseph Academy 1: Jaden DelValle topped the visiting Chiefs (5-3) with three goals and an assist, and Anthony Delgado contributed two goals and two assists.
Ethan Ennis scored two goals and had one assist, and Jake Harris added a goal and three assists. Geoff Blasberg scored once and also had two saves in goal. St. Joseph (0-3) scored in the first half.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wildwood 6, Pleasantville 0: Imene Fathi had two goals and three assists for host Wildwood (4-3), and Brooke Steckel scored two goals.
Kaydence Oakley added a goal and an assist, and Kara McLaughlin scored once. Sinaia Stroman-Hills had two saves for the shutout.
Thalia Rodriguez made 11 saves for the Greyhounds (0-4).
FIELD HOCKEY
Mainland Regional 2, Absegami 1: Elaina Dinofa and Emily Smith each score once for the visiting Mustangs (4-4-1), and Eva Blanco and Sandi Smoger each had assists.
For Absegami (2-5), Sarah Glass scored off an assist by Theresa Casalnova. All the scoring in the game was in the second quarter. Farley O'Brien was the Mustangs' goalie.
Vivian Jiang made 15 saves for the Braves.
