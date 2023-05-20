Charles DiCicco and Chris Ganter each won their singles matches to lead the Ocean City High School boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Friday.
The Red Raiders (16-2) are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs (15-3) are ranked second. They split their regular-season matches and are 12-1 against American Division opponents.
In first singles, the Red Raiders' DiCicco defeated Alex Wise 6-2, 6-1. In second singles, Chris Ganter beat Chris Guillen 6-1, 6-1.
In third singles, Mainland's Saketh Agava defeated Sawyer Lomax 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5). In second doubles, the Mustangs' Liam Angelo and Kussh Patel beat Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
Singles: Charles DiCicco OC d. Alex Wise 6-2, 6-1; Chris Ganter OC d. Chris Guillen 6-1, 6-1; Saketh Agava M d. Sawyer Lomax 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5)
Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes OC d. Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; Liam Angelo and Kussh Patel M d. Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman 5-7, 6-1, 6-4
Oakcrest 3, Wildwood Catholic 2
Singles: Chris Papadgeorgio WC d. Thomas Pham 6-2, 6-3; Alonso Neri-Canegalli, O d. Brody Zuccarello 6-2, 6-2; Parth Brahmbhatt O d. Jackson Doherty 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Jack Kurty and Chuckie Clunn WC d. Raynardo Tabana and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 1-6, 6-3, 10-6; James Edwards and Messiah Jackson-Alberich O d. Cade Vodges and Christian Sorenson 6-1, 6-3
Records: Oakcrest 4-12; Wildwood Catholic 0-13
St. Augustine 4, Millville 1
Singles: Vincent Polistina SA d. Russell Corson 6-0, 6-2; Cole Polistina SA d. Paul Azari 6-1, 6-2; Santino Casale SA d. Hadyn Mulherin 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift M d. Josh Gatesman and Jacob Holzer 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; John Terista and Ian P. SA d. John Abdill and Ethan Dalgleish 6-4, 6-2
Records: St. Augustine 8-5; Millville 9-11
Southern Reg. 4, Toms River East 1
Singles: Chris Yrad T d. Paul Schriever 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Sean Kahl S d. Kodi Duong 6-1, 6-3; Rohil Gandhi S d. Evan Jupinka 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr S d. Liam Healy and Jacob Chong 6-0, 6-3; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn S d. Stephen Fuschetto and Dylan Romeo 5-7, 6-4
Records: Southern 16-3; TRE 10-9
