No. 3 Ocean City battles hard to beat EHT 24-7

“They came off the ball pretty fast on their (defensive line),” said Gunnels, who noted the Red Raiders played a much better second half, making adjustments and decreasing the mistakes. “They were causing some problems in the first half, but we cleaned it up quickly in the second half.”

The Red Raiders moved the ball more efficiently in the second half, despite not always scoring on their drives.

Ocean City received the second-half kickoff. But the EHT defense held the Red Raiders to a field goal. Despite a low snap, Brendan McGonigle sailed the kick 38 yards through the uprights.

On the ensuing drive, EHT drove to the Red Raiders’ 2-yard-line. On fourth-and-goal, Ocean City forced a stop. But the Red Raiders’ offense was pinned too far back and Ocean City eventually had to punt it right back to the Eagles.

But, again, the Ocean City defense stepped up, forcing and recovering a fumble. Both offenses continued to share drives until Red Raiders senior Charley Cossaboone rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left to cap the scoring.