Dan Herzchel shot a one-over-par 37 to lead the Mainland Regional High School golf team to victories over Egg Harbor Township and Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League tri-match Tuesday at Eastlyn Golf Course.
He made two birdies.
The Mustangs (12-2), ranked third in The Press Elite 11, shot a combined 159. EHT (11-3) carded a 182, and Millville (1-14) had a 207.
Phil Stefanowicz (38), Mateo Medina (42) and Anika Deshpande (42) also scored for Mainland. Stefanowicz, Medina, Deshpande each made one birdie.
Chase Adomaitis (42), Julie Duggan (46), Mikey Oberman and Olivia Nehmad (47 each) scored for EHT. Adomaitis had an eagle.
Owen Gilson (46), Olivia Headley (53) , Konner Plummer and Ron Sutton (54 each) scored for the Thunderbolts.
Cedar Creek 164, Hammonton 173, Vineland 205
C: Dylan Guercioni 38, Hunter Stubley 39, Andrew Squire 40, Drew Brosh 47
H: Connor Eberly 42, Nick Iuliucci 42, Shane McSorley 43, Matthew Smith 46
V: Marlin Toney 48, Joey Schmidt 51, Leo Klaas 53, Gino Descalzi 53
Records: Hammonton 14-8; Vineland 2-7; Cedar Creek 3-8
Brick Memorial 173, Southern Reg. 177
S: Alex Henbest 38, Jackson Bodony 43, Graeme Schnarre 48, Robert Cassidy 48
B: Josh Michigan 39, Peter Tadrick 40, DeclanBeelitz 46, Declan Beelitz 48
Records: Brick 9-3; Southern 7-6
Girls golf
Southern Reg. 198, Barnegat 221
At Southern (par 36)
S: Madelyn Beirne 46, Sami Reilly 48, Laina Foster 52, Sophia Bates 52
B: Yasmeen Muhammad 47, Julia Morch 52, Jessica Block 55, Ava Linton 67
Records: Barnegat 5-4; Southern 13-0
