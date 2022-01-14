No 3 EHT boys hold off No. 10 St. Joseph 68-60

Arnaldo Rodriguez led St. Joe with 23. Wildcats senior point guard Ja’son Prevard scored 16.

Egg Harbor Township (10-0) and St. Joe are both CAL and South Jersey contenders. EHT is ranked No. 3 in The Press’ Elite 11. St. Joe (7-2) is No. 10.

The game was played before a raucous but small crowd because of pandemic restrictions. The fans reacted to every shot, rebound and steal. There were a lot of them as the game was played at a fast pace.

“We play in environments like this all the time,” Lopez said. “We were prepared.”

Lopez sank the game’s first shot, a 3-pointer from the left with a St. Joe defender right on him. The Eagles jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first four minutes.

EHT’s fast start didn’t rattle the Wildcats. Prevard and Rodriguez sparked St. Joe as it grinded its way back into the game.

Myles Solomon came off the bench to make a difference in the second quarter with four points, four rebounds and an assist.

But the Eagles were able to withstand the adversity and rally for the win in the second half, a result that did not surprise them.

“People found out what we already knew,” Lopez said. “We’re one of the best teams around.”

