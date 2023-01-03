No. 3 Eastside gets by No. 2 St. Augustine 65-60 in overtime

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — It’s a new chant in South Jersey high school basketball.

“Eastside! Eastside!” the school’s fans shouted Tuesday night.

It’s bound to become a familiar sound in South Jersey gyms.

Eastside, formerly Woodrow Wilson in Camden, rallied in the fourth quarter and beat St. Augustine Prep 65-60 in overtime in a matchup of two of the state’s top teams. The Hermits (6-1) led by four with 44.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“I told my guys this was a statement game,” Eastside coach Kenny Avent said. “We’re a young team. Really, we weren’t necessarily trying to show something to South Jersey or the state. We wanted to prove something to ourselves.”

Eastside forced overtime when 6-foot-5 junior Jaheen Green rebounded his own miss and scored with 1.4 seconds left in regulation. Cairo Rivera made a 3-pointer from the left corner to put the Tigers up three with 3:23 left in overtime. Eastside (5-0) never trailed again.

Rashee Bell, a transfer from Wildwood Catholic, led the Tigers with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bell grabbed seven offensive rebounds.

“We grew up a bit tonight,” Avent said.

Junior point guard Semaj Bethea sparked the Hermits with 19 points. Elijah Brown added 16.

“I thought we probably let one get away,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “I thought we played really well in the first. We literally had them on the run. We made six or seven bad decisions (in the second half).”

Tuesday’s game was a matchup of state title contenders. Eastside, the defending state Group III champion, is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is No. 2.

The Prep led by nine at halftime. The Hermits built their first-half lead behind the outside shooting of Matt Kouser and the inside play of Ife Okebiorun (10 points, nine rebounds).

Kouser made three 3-pointers in the first two quarters, including one to put the Hermits up 26-19 with 1 minute, 38 seconds left in the half.

Meanwhile, Okebiorun scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in the first half.

But Okebiorun and Brown got into foul trouble in the second half, and the Hermits struggled to score.

“We had different people taking bad shots,” Rodio said. “They tried to go on their own a couple of times. We made bad decisions.”

Green’s basket that forced regulation was his only field goal of the game. He sat out the first three quarters with a sore ankle.

“Give them credit,” Rodio said of the Tigers. “They kept their composure.”

As for the Hermits, they had no choice but to look at the contest as a learning experience.

“We have to clean some things up,” Rodio said. “If we can put ourselves in a better position, I think we have a chance to be pretty good.”

Scoring

Eastside 13 8 18 15 11 — 65

St. Augustine 14 16 11 13 6 — 60

E: Long 12, Bacon 4, Bright 10, Love 4, Green 5, Bell 18, Rivera 12

SA: Fox 4, Bethea 19, Brown 16, Kouser 11, Okebiorun 10