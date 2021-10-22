No. 3 Delsea tops shorthanded Mainland 42-14

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School football team played Friday without star running back Ja’Briel Mace.
The junior watched from the sidelines with a sprained right knee.
On crutches and wearing a knee brace, he cheered on his teammates. While his absence on the field impacted the offense, the Mustangs still competed hard, coach Chuck Smith said.
Jaedyn Stewart rushed for three touchdowns to lead Delsea Regional to a 42-14 victory over the Mustangs in a West Jersey Football League Royal Division game.
The Crusaders (8-0), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, clinched the division with the win. Mainland (4-4) entered the game having won two straight.
“It was huge (not having Mace),” Smith said. “It’s big, but the guys battled on offense. (Junior quarterback Marlon Leslie) did a great job, (sophomore running back) Stephen Ordille did a great job. The whole offense, I thought, played very well when missing your No. 1 guy.”
Leslie “really stepped up,” Smith added. Leslie went 5 for 8 for 58 passing yards and a touchdown. The 16-year-old added 48 rushing yards and a score.
And those stats could have been better.
Leslie hurt his right shoulder early in the third quarter and remained on the sideline for the rest of the game. Delsea led 28-14 when Leslie was injured.
Mainland relies on the run a lot. Mace has 739 rushing yards this season, and Leslie has rushed for 716. But without Mace, the Mustangs had to pass more than usual.
“I’m very happy about the game I played (Friday),” said Leslie, adding that the game was close when he left and “me getting hurt killed us. I was on a roll.”
Smith agreed.
“Delsea is a very good football team, and we knew we had to open up a little bit offensively to move the ball,” Smith. “And (Leslie) did everything we asked of him.”
Mainland started the game on offense but fumbled on its first play from scrimmage. The turnover led to Stewart’s 11-yard touchdown run and an early 7-0 lead for the Crusaders.
The Mustangs punted on their next two drives, both times resulting in Delsea scores — 16- and 32-yard runs by Luke Maxwell and Stewart, respectively. Stewart’s score was the opening play of the second quarter and extended the lead to 21-0.
Mainland’s fourth drive started at the Delsea 13-yard- line. On second-and-15, junior wide receiver Joe Sheeran ran 40 yards to put the Mustangs in Delsea territory. That seemed to provide a spark, as just three plays later Leslie threw an 11-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Nick Wagner to cut their deficit to 21-7.
On the ensuing drive, Stewart rushed 40 yards to give Delsea a 28-7 lead. Leslie rushed for an 18 yards TD for Mainland to make it 28-14, the halftime score.
Mainland completed three passes on its scoring drive before halftime, including a 33-yard catch-and-run by William Spollen.
Mainland’s Noah Torres had a fumble recovery with four seconds left in the first half, but the ensuing Hail Mary attempt failed.
Mainland opened the second half with an onside kick recovery, or so it seemed as the Mustangs bench celebrated. But the recovery was called back due to an inadvertent whistle.
Wayne Adair scored twice for Delsea in the second half.
“That fumble in the beginning of the game hurt us,” Leslie said. “After that, we got on a roll. We had momentum coming back (into the second half). The onside kick, the inverted call, it killed us.
“But I’m just proud of my teammates. They fought until the end. Even with me being out, they still gave it their all.
Junior quarterback Brandon Dearborn made some nice completions when Leslie left the game.Wagner recovered a fumble late in the third quarter.
Over the last few weeks, Smith said, the Mustangs have been improving and now understand their capabilities.
But Mainland is still a young team and, “we aren’t there yet, still have a lot to improve upon, but defensively we stopped them a couple times, forced them to turn the ball over and scored some points,” Smith said.
Mainland will host Clearview Regional at 6:30 p.m. next Friday. Mace should return, Smith said. Leslie added that he expects to play as well.
“We have to continue in that direction because next week is a gigantic game,” Smith said.
“Even though the score doesn’t really show that, I think we really took a big step forward (Friday). We competed as a team to the very end. We had our moments where we could’ve capitalized, but the guys never gave up, which was awesome.”
