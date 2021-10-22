No. 3 Delsea tops shorthanded Mainland 42-14

Mainland relies on the run a lot. Mace has 739 rushing yards this season, and Leslie has rushed for 716. But without Mace, the Mustangs had to pass more than usual.

“I’m very happy about the game I played (Friday),” said Leslie, adding that the game was close when he left and “me getting hurt killed us. I was on a roll.”

Smith agreed.

“Delsea is a very good football team, and we knew we had to open up a little bit offensively to move the ball,” Smith. “And (Leslie) did everything we asked of him.”

Mainland started the game on offense but fumbled on its first play from scrimmage. The turnover led to Stewart’s 11-yard touchdown run and an early 7-0 lead for the Crusaders.

The Mustangs punted on their next two drives, both times resulting in Delsea scores — 16- and 32-yard runs by Luke Maxwell and Stewart, respectively. Stewart’s score was the opening play of the second quarter and extended the lead to 21-0.