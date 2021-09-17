No. 2 St. Augustine tops No. 8 St. Joseph 24-7

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Kenny Selby even surprised himself with his touchdown Friday.
“I’m not going to lie (about it),” the St. Augustine Prep football standout said with a smile.
The senior rushed for a long score and intercepted a pass to lead the Hermits to a 24-7 win over St. Joseph Academy in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.
The Hermits’ second drive of the game started at the Wildcats’ 25-yard-line. After a play that lost yardage, the Hermits faced a second-and-20. But that was no problem for Selby, who rushed around defenders and up the right side 85 yards to the end zone.
That score gave the Hermits an early 7-0 lead.
Brandon Bispo later kicked a 32-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 at the half.
“I thought I was going to get pushed out on the sideline, but I saw some lightning, and I got up out of there,” Selby said.
St. Augustine (3-1), which earned its third consecutive win, is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joseph (2-2) is No. 8.
“It’s definitely a good feeling because after that first game (of the season, a 34-13 loss to Archbishop Spalding of Maryland), a lot of people thought we couldn’t compete,” said Selby, 17, of Vineland. “So getting these wins out here gives us a good boost for our next game against Millville.”
St. Joseph finished with just 104 yards of offense and only six first downs.
In the first half, the Hermits forced the Wildcats to go three-and-out on each of their first three drives. St. Joseph did not have a first down until late in the second quarter.
But with 2 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first half, the Wildcats put together a drive that consisted of two first downs. However, that ended when Selby intercepted a long pass with 11 seconds left until halftime.
Watching the Wildcats move upfield, Selby, who has committed to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, knew he had to make a play.
“I didn’t want them to get in the end zone before half,” he said.
“Every day in practice we take pride in our defense. We work hard, take no plays off. Really, (we like to) just get after it on defense.”
The Hermits finished with 249 rushing yards, including 154 from Kanye Udoh. Udoh capped the scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter, rushing for a 14-yard score. Selby finished with 87 rushing yards.
St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta reminisced about the first game of the season. After losing to a “tough football team” in Spalding, he gave his team advice.
“Listen, when things are bad like this, they are not always as bad as they seem,” Lancetta said. “But by the same token, in good times like this, (Saturday) morning when we watch film, sometimes things aren’t as good as they seem, either.
“But that’s how you improve. We’ve been improving.”
Zach Cruet recovered a fumble that set St. Joseph up deep in Hermits’ territory. Kevin Mayfield later rushed for a 2-yard score to cut the deficit to 10-7. Mayfield finished with 42 rushing yards. Ja’son Prevard added 36
The Wildcats’ defense finished with three sacks.
The Hermits finished with 11 first downs.
Trey McLeer rushed 5 yards in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 17-7.
“They have a lot of talent. Very talented players,” Lancetta said about St. Joseph. “Well-coached. So, you know what you’re up against when you play them. Our kids rise to the occasion — defensively. “
St. Joe and St. Augustine last played in 2019 with the Hermits winning 28-12. St. Joe leads the series 25-9.
“We have been protecting the football better,” Lancetta said, noting his team had five turnovers in their first game. “Taking away a few. So, that leads to good things.”
