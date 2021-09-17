No. 2 St. Augustine tops No. 8 St. Joseph 24-7

St. Joseph finished with just 104 yards of offense and only six first downs.

In the first half, the Hermits forced the Wildcats to go three-and-out on each of their first three drives. St. Joseph did not have a first down until late in the second quarter.

But with 2 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first half, the Wildcats put together a drive that consisted of two first downs. However, that ended when Selby intercepted a long pass with 11 seconds left until halftime.

Watching the Wildcats move upfield, Selby, who has committed to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, knew he had to make a play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I didn’t want them to get in the end zone before half,” he said.

“Every day in practice we take pride in our defense. We work hard, take no plays off. Really, (we like to) just get after it on defense.”

The Hermits finished with 249 rushing yards, including 154 from Kanye Udoh. Udoh capped the scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter, rushing for a 14-yard score. Selby finished with 87 rushing yards.

St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta reminisced about the first game of the season. After losing to a “tough football team” in Spalding, he gave his team advice.