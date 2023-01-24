No. 2 St. Augustine Prep clinches title with win over No. 3 EHT

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — St. Augustine Prep beat Egg Harbor Township 105-65 Tuesday in a winner-take-all matchup of unbeaten boys swim teams for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title.

Dante Buonadonna and Cole Jennings both had two individual and two relay wins for the Prep.

St. Augustine, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, upped its season mark to 7-0 and clinched the American title with a conference mark of 5-0. The Hermits have one more conference meet at Vineland on Jan. 30. But St. Augustine clinched the title one meet early because even if it were to lose at Vineland it would finish at 7-1 American, and the only other team that's 6-1 in the conference is EHT. Since the Prep won over EHT, it would clinch the championship due to the CAL head-to-head tiebreaker rule. EHT, ranked third in the Elite 11, has beaten every other team in the eight-team conference.

"We swam really well today," St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. "The kids really stepped up, and they were excited for the meet. EHT is always a big rival for us."

In the other half of the double-dual meet, the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls team, ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11, took the early lead and held on to beat No. 5 EHT 92-78. Isabela Valle and Scarlett McGlinchey each had two individual and two relay wins for the Villagers (6-1). The Eagles fell to 4-2.

Buonadonna, last year's Press Boys Swimmer of the Year, won the 200-yard individual medley by nearly half a pool length in 1 minute, 53.93 seconds. The junior also took the 100 breaststroke by more than four seconds in 57.83 seconds.

Buonadonna combined with Anthony Mortellite, Mike McCarthy and Trevor Nolan to win the first race, the 200 medley relay. The Prep also took third place to start off with a 10-4 lead, and the Eagles could never tie it. Buonadonna anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team, which also included Matt Stanker, Jennings and Nolan.

"We came out pretty excited. This is always our biggest rival," said Buonadonna, a 16-year-old Millville resident. "It was really important to come out here and take it out fast and try to bring it back home as well. It feels great (to win the American Conference). We have a lot of good guys on the team this year, from the freshmen all the way to the seniors. It was really fun to come out here and go fast. There's a lot of competition across the league in general. And it's good seeing some of the guys we always see year-round."

Jennings edged EHT's Leo Smilevski in both the 50 freestyle (by 0.14 seconds) and the 100 free (by 0.09 seconds). Jennings won the 50 free in 21.73 seconds and the 100 free in 47.80.

"The whole team was really pumped for this meet," said Jennings, a 17-year-old senior from Wenonah, Gloucester County. "I think we all knew from the start that we were going to take it home for the win. Everyone performed as they should. It all went really well.

Mortellite won the 200 free in 1:41.56 and finished second to Nolan in the 100 butterfly. McCarthy took the 500 free in 4:40.13, and Dylan DdWitt was second for the Eagles in 4:43.42.

Charlie Seiverd won the 100 backstroke for the Eagles in 55.01, and Prep's Jonah Alvarez was second.

"We came into this meet to race and put up a good fight," Egg Harbor Township coach Mark Jamieson said. "We got to see St. Augustine (on Saturday) at the (South Jersey) Coaches' Meet, and they swam fantastic. They had a lot of speed there. This gets us ready for that (South Jersey Public A) playoff run and the Meet of Champions.

"I think our boys did great. We had a chance to see where some of our younger swimmers go on outside lanes. St. Augustine is a really strong team, and I think they're going to do great in (state tournament) Non-Public A, and we hope to make a run in South Jersey A. There's a lot of great teams to go against, and this helps us get prepared for that."