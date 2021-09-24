No. 2 St. Augustine beats No. 3 Millville 31-17

The Hermits threw often and early in the game. McLeer threw touchdown passes on St. Augustine’s second and third possessions to give the Hermits a 14-0 second-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Hill made a diving catch near the sideline for a 33-yard gain. On the next play, Hermits running back Kanye Udoh scored on a 7-yard run to make it 21-7 in the second quarter. The outcome was never really in doubt from that point.

St. Augustine’s offensive and defensive lines got the better of the action.

“Everything starts upfront,” St. Augustine senior defensive lineman Brady Smalls said. “A lot of people forget that.”

Millville entered the game averaging 49 points. The Hermits’ defense slowed the Millville offense. Thunderbolts running back LeQuint Allen ran for 68 yards after gaining more than 300 in a win over Shawnee two weeks ago. Thunderbolts quarterback Nate Robbins threw for 201 yards.

Smalls led the Hermits’ defense with two tackles for losses and an interception. Defensive back Kenny Selby had an interception late in the second quarter that ensured the Hermits would have a 21-7 halftime lead. Franklin Simms had a tackle for a loss.