Jake Meyers went 3 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs to lead the St. Augustine Prep baseball team to a 9-3 victory over Audubon in a nonconference game Thursday.
John Podgorski struck out five and allowed two hits in five innings for the Hermits (10-3), who are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Jack Cappuccio went 2 for 3 with a run. Marco Levari went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Manny Aponte had an RBI.
Charles Grady hit a two-run double for Audubon (9-3), which scored all its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cedar Creek 3, Mainland Reg. 1: Nate Winterbottom pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits for the win. Ryan Manning went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Pirates (11-3). Sean O'Kane had an RBI, and Richie Gonzales and Justin Eifert each scored once.
The Mustangs fell to 5-7.
Schalick 9, ACIT 2: Luke Pokrovsky went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs for Schalick (6-7). Jake Siedlecki doubled, had three RBIs and two runs. For the Red Hawks (3-8), Carmine Sausto double and had two RBIs. Kevin Reyes and Billy Estergren each scored. Wilfredo Lugo struck out two and allowed five hits in four innings.
