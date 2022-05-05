No. 2 Southern cliches Shore Conference A South title: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team clinched its ninth straight Shore Conference A South title Thursday with an 18-4 win over host Toms River North. The Rams (11-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Southern was led by Ryan Sininsky, who scored his 100th career goal. Sininsky had four goals and three assists, and Jack Kolbe had four goals and one assist. Joey DeYoung added two goals and an assist, and Jake Washco had two goals. Kurt Falk won 15 of 16 faceoffs and added two assists. Hayden Lucas contributed a goal and two assists.

Tyler Sininsky and Nick Roesch split time in goal and combined on nine saves. Nicholas Walano had two goals and an assist for Toms River North (3-11).

Cedar Creek 11, Highland Reg. 5: Kevin Dougherty scored five and added an assist for the Pirates (7-5). Jason Bishop had three assists and two goals. Jacob Morrison scored twice. Evan Scholder and Jason DiFilippo each had a goal and assist. Laurence Strazzeri added an assist. Tyler Kingsley made 10 saves.

Softball

Pennsville 22, Wildwood 4: Kaydence Oakley and Kalei Bundney each singled and scored once for the Warriors (2-6). Ava Troiano and Maya Benichou also scored a run. Emily Little singled twice. Pennsville improved to 10-5.

Boys volleyball

Clearview Reg. 2, Hammonton 0: The Pioneers (12-1) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-14. For the Blue Devils (10-4), Emmanuel Waugh had 20 digs, four kills and three blocks. Francesco Angelastro added 13 assists and 10 digs. Daniel Sulzner finished with 16 digs and three blocks. Aiden Nicholls added 14 digs and five kills.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 1: The Wildcats (7-7) won by set scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-22. For Pinelands, Zack Kay led with 18 assists and added five digs. Ryan McCorry had 17 digs and 10 service points. Ethan Woods added 14 digs and eight kills. Matt Davis added 12 kills and four digs. Connor Bonicky had nine kills. Patrick O'Brien had eight digs.

The Bengals fell to 6-8.

Lacey Twp. 2, Donovan Catholic 0: The visiting Lions won with set scores of 25-25 and 25-19. Donovan Catholic fell to 4-9. No further information was available.

