No. 2 Ocean City beats Williamstown to stay undefeated

Last year's game between the teams in Ocean City ended at halftime as a 28-6 Williamstown win. The Braves' coaching staff was told to bring its team home because someone connected with the team had tested positive for COVID-19.

Both teams had significantly different lineups a year later.

"We remembered last year, but we didn't want to talk about it," said Gunnels, a 17-year-old junior from Galloway Township. "We didn't do anything special. We ran the ball a lot and threw a decent amount. It was great to have Jacob back, it really opened up the running game. I think we played really well."

Mazzitelli rushed 14 times for 90 yards, and Wilson had 16 carries for 79 yards.

"This game meant a lot," said Mazzitelli, a 17-year-old senior and an Ocean City resident. "Last year's game left a bad taste in our mouth, and we wanted to win the game for last year's seniors. The O-line always sets the tone. I had more openings because we had Jacob back."

A short punt gave O.C. the ball on the Williamstown 45-yard-line early in the game, and Gunnels scored from the 1 on the 10th play of the drive.

The Braves answered midway through the second quarter as running back Turner Inge scored from 1 yard out, the first of his two TDs.