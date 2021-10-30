No. 2 Ocean City beats Williamstown to stay undefeated

OCEAN CITY — It took nearly half a game, but the Ocean City High School football team took control against Williamstown and won 31-14 on Saturday.
O.C., ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-0.
The Red Raiders played basic football and played it well as running backs Sean Mazzitelli and Jacob Wilson kept the Braves off balance and quarterback Riley Gunnels mixed in some short to mid-range passes. Wilson returned this week from an injury.
Another big factor: Ocean City scored on its first possession in each half.
"Obviously, our No. 1 priority was to play physical up front," Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. "We scheduled this game because we wanted to play a championship-caliber team going into the playoffs, and we got what we wanted out of it.
"We're very happy to have No. 6 (Wilson) back. He's a difference maker. Sean is having a great season. They're good leaders. Riley did a great job running the offense. A consistent run game helped him to manage the game, and he did a great job."
O.C. scored four times on drives that chewed up the clock. Mazzitelli scored on runs of 5 and 10 yards, and Gunnels scored twice on quarterback sneaks. Brendan McGonigle drilled a 27-yard field goal late in the third quarter that cleaned the crossbar by a lot, and he did the same on four extra points.
Last year's game between the teams in Ocean City ended at halftime as a 28-6 Williamstown win. The Braves' coaching staff was told to bring its team home because someone connected with the team had tested positive for COVID-19.
Both teams had significantly different lineups a year later.
"We remembered last year, but we didn't want to talk about it," said Gunnels, a 17-year-old junior from Galloway Township. "We didn't do anything special. We ran the ball a lot and threw a decent amount. It was great to have Jacob back, it really opened up the running game. I think we played really well."
Mazzitelli rushed 14 times for 90 yards, and Wilson had 16 carries for 79 yards.
"This game meant a lot," said Mazzitelli, a 17-year-old senior and an Ocean City resident. "Last year's game left a bad taste in our mouth, and we wanted to win the game for last year's seniors. The O-line always sets the tone. I had more openings because we had Jacob back."
A short punt gave O.C. the ball on the Williamstown 45-yard-line early in the game, and Gunnels scored from the 1 on the 10th play of the drive.
The Braves answered midway through the second quarter as running back Turner Inge scored from 1 yard out, the first of his two TDs.
O.C. broke the 7-7 tie when it got the ball back. Wilson and Mazzitelli took turns moving the chains, and Mazzitelli went 5 yards up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead.
The crucial TD came right away when the second half began.
O.C. return man Jack Hoag ran 40 yards with the kickoff to the Williamstown 32. The Red Raiders stayed on the ground and got to the 13. From there, Gunnels got 4 yards on a keeper, Mazzitelli ran for 6 and Wilson for 2. Gunnels again went over from the 1-yard line to score for a 21-7 lead.
Ocean City's final TD came on Mazzitelli's 10-yard run to the right with 6 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game.
Inge, who also played some quarterback, ran 3 yards for a score with 2:37 left to play.
PHOTOS Ocean City defeats Williamstown 31-14
