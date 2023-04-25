Keller Tannehill shot an even-par 34 to lead the Mainland Regional High School golf team to victories over Ocean City and ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League match at Linwood Country Club.
The Mustangs (9-0) finished with a team score of 151.The Red Raiders (8-3) finished with a 164, and the Red Hawks had a 208. Mainland is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, and the Red Raiders are ranked 10th.
Zachary Freed shot a 37 for Mainland. PJ Foley carded a 38, and Anika Deshpande had a 42. For Ocean City, Cam Yoa shot a 37. Garrett Rowand (41), Alex Bayham (42) and Ian Crowley (44) rounded out the top scorers.
Luca Canesi and Kenny Souder each shot a 50 for ACIT. Charles Davis had a 51, and Alex Holmstrom shot a 57.
Egg Harbor Twp. 161; St. Augustine 163; Vineland 206
At McCullough's Emerald Links, par 35
E: Johnny Neveling 39, Chase Adomaitis 39, Mikey Oberman 41, Julie Duggan 42
S: Pat O’Hara 37, Chad Ottinger 41, Dom Polistina 42, AJ Galinus 43
V: Joey Schmitt 46, Gino Descalzi 48, Leo Klaas 54, Matt Campanella 58
Birdies: O’Hara (3), Galinus SA: Neveling EHT
Records: EHT 10-2; St. Augustine 8-4; Vineland 1-6
Southern Reg. 163, Toms River South 229
S: Alex Henbest 38, Jackson Bodony 40, Robert Cassidy 42, Graeme Schnarre 43
T: Jackson Rice 50, CJ Park 56, Jacob Ritacco 61, Matteo Monaco 62
Records: Southern 7-4; Toms River South 0-5
Hammonton 168, Absegami 181, Millville 209
A: Evan Ramos 43, Anthony Smoakes 43, Owen Doyle 47, Jonathan Allen 48
H: Connor Eberly 40, Nick Iuliucci 40, Matthew Smith 41, Justin Vivadelli 47
M: Konner Plummer 46, Owen Gilson 47, Olivia Headley 54, Ronald Sutton 62
Records: Absegami 4-4; Hammonton 10-6
Girls track and field
Mainland Reg. 111, Hammonton 29
100 run: Bonczek (M) 12.6
100 HH: Crozier-Carole (M) 15.7
200 run: Boncezk (M) 26.7
400 IH: McDole (M) 1:12.7
400 run: Perez (M) 1:05.8
800 run: McDole (M) 2:32.0
1600 run: Ranere (H) 5:37.4
Discus: Peretti (H) 119-4.25
3200 run: Lovett (M) 12:16.0
4x400 relay: Mainland 4:33.1
Long jump: Crozier-Carole (M) 17-5.25
Javelin: Bretones (M) 99-4
Triple jump: Tocci-Rogers (M) 34-7
Shot put: Peretti (H) 35-10.5
High jump: Crozier-Carole (M) 5-0
Pole vault: Bodkin (M) 9-0
