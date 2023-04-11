The Mainland Regional High School golf team finished seventh among 24 teams on Tuesday at the Bombers Tee Off Classic at The Meadows in Middlesex County.
Mainland had four golfers participate, with the three lowest scores counting towards team scoring.
The Mustangs are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Zach Freed shot a 77 for the Mustangs. Joe D'Alessandro scored an 83, with one birdie, and Aiden Moss and Tim Travagline each totaled 85. Mainland's combined score was 245.
