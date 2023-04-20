Phil Stefanowicz shot a 1-over-par 37 to lead the Mainland Regional High School golf team to a 167-173 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League match Thursday at Pinelands Golf Club.
Zachary Freed (41), Vaughn Soltys (43) and Tim Travagline (46) also scored for the Mustangs (7-0), who are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Stefanowicz shot three birdies, and Freed had one.
Shane McSorley and Connor Eberly each shot a 42 for Hammonton (7-6). Justin Vivadelli and Nick Iuliucci carded a 44 and 45, respectively. Smith shot a birdie.
St. Augustine Prep 151, Egg Harbor Township 170, Vineland 192
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)
EHT: Johnny Neveling 39, Julie Duggan 41, Mikey Oberman 45, Carson Bellak 45
V: Joey Schmitt 45, Marlin Toney 46, Leo Klaas 47, Dom Bosco 54
SA: Pat O’Hara 34, Ty Simonet 38, AJ Galinus 39, James Reagon 40
Birdies: O'Hara (2), Galinus, Simonet SA. Neveling EHT.
Records: EHT 8-2; Vineland 1-4; St. Augustine 6-3
Cedar Creek 173, Millville 208, ACIT 216
C: Hunter Stubley 41, Dylan Guercioni 43, Andrew Squire 44, Drew Brosh 45
M: Owen Gilson 43, Konner Plummer 50, Olivia Headley 55, Cali Sloan 60
A: Charles Davis 50, Luca Canesi 52, Troy Defoor 55, Miley Rockelman 59
No. 8 Ocean City 169, Absegami 169
OC: Alex Bayham 39, Cameron Yoa 40, Sam Ritti 42, Garrett Rowand 44
A: Owen Doyle 36, Evan Ramos 42, Cassandra Hughes 45, George Perkins 46
Records: Ocean City 7-2; Absegami 3-3
