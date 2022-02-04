No. 2 Mainland edges No. 4 Shawnee, Mustangs win 9th straight game

Ava Mazur scored a game-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Mainland Regional High School to a 52-49 victory over Shawnee in a nonconference girls basketball game Friday.
The Mustangs (16-1), winners of nine straight games, are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Renegades (15-2) are No. 4. Mainland led 21-18 at halftime.
The Mustangs only led 50-49 late in the fourth quarter, but senior standout Camryn Dirkes made two free throws to cap the scoring and secure the Mustangs’ victory.
Mazur added five rebounds and two assists. Dirkes scored 10. Bella Mazur, Ava’s twin sister, scored eight and added three assists. Kaitlyn Boggs scored nine and grabbed five rebounds. Kasey Bretones scored six and got six rebounds.
Avery Kessler scored 12 and grabbed four rebounds. Kaylan Deveney added 11 points and four rebounds. Nia Scott scored nine to go with five rebounds and five assists. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Shawnee.
Mainland will host top-ranked Paul VI at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hammonton 50, Buena Reg. 12: Emma Peretti scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (8-5). Ava Divello scored 13, including three 3s. Giada Palmieri grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight. Kiley Kozlowski scored five. Angelina Virelli and Shamaya Simola each scored two.
Karley Jacobs and Autumn Saunders each scored three for the Chiefs (4-12). Mya Nicole, Adrianna Cortes and Sophia Ramos-Garcia each scored two.
Atlantic Christian 46, Kings Christian 12: Maddie Denick, Evangelina Kim and Becca Kelley each scored 12. Denick added five rebounds and two assists. Evangelina Kim grabbed four rebounds. Becca Kelley added four steals. Paige Noble finished with four rebounds, four assists and three points. Sophia Johnson scored five points and got three rebounds. Isabell Alford scored two.
Lily Welsch scored seven for Kings.
Egg Harbor Twp. 42, Collingswood 33: The Eagles extended their win streak to six games. Lyla Brown scored 10 for the Eagles (11-6). Amelia Zinckgraf and Averie Harding each scored eight. Kara Wilson scored seven. Lindsay Dodd scored five. Ava Kraybill and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored.
Maddie Eife scored a game-high 20 for Collingswood (5-12). Sidona Hackl-Gerenstein and Sophia Draper each scored five.
Donovan Catholic 59, Lacey Twp. 33: Sarah Zimmerman scored a team-leading 11 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lions (13-5). Riley Giordano scored 10 and got six rebounds. Maddie Bell finished with a team-leading 12 rebounds and eight points. Madison MacGillivray scored four.
Gabriella Ross scored 17 for Donovan Catholic (14-3). Olivia Conroy scored 12. Tanaiyah Decker and Kya Joseph each scored nine.
Boys basketball
Wildwood 53, Salem 50: Jordan Fusik scored 17 and made five 3s for the Warriors. Junior Hans scored 16 to go with five assists and three steals. He made three 3s. Ernie Troiano scored eight. Dom Troiano added six points and four rebounds. Zion Hamilton got five rebounds. Ryan Troiano added five rebounds and scored two.
Keith Brown scored 16 and made four 3s for Salem. Myles Rodgers scored 12 and grabbed seven rebounds.
Cherokee 53, Bridgeton 34: Deshawn Mosley and Damon Jones each scored 10 for the Bulldogs (11-6). Angel Smith scored four. Dallas Carper and Antonio Wilmore each scored three. Walter Williams and Jabril Bowman each scored two.
Judd Holt scored 13 for Cherokee (9-9), which led 27-17 at halftime. Bryce Nwobu scored 10.
Toms River South 37, Southern Reg. 34: Jaden Anthony scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds for Southern (8-8). He added three assists and two steals. Nick Devane scored 12 and got six rebounds. Tom Menegus finished with six points and three assists. Nolan Schubiger and Tom Menegus each scored two.
The Rams trailed 16-13 at halftime.
Bobby Kukfa and Colin Raimann each scored seven for Toms River South (5-11).
Wrestling
Holy Spirit 52, Middle Twp. 30
106: Carter Pack HS p. Dante Jackson (1:38)
113: Max Elton HS p. Connor Rowlands (1:26)
120: Bryce Manera HS p. Geordin Davis (1:38)
126: Gavin Paolone HS p. Donnie Nelson (2:47)
132: Chase Calhoun HS tf. X Zavier Swinton (18-2, 5:36)
138: Talon Fischer HS p. Owen Haas (5:48)
144: Ken Sherman HS tf. Adrien Laboy (25-10, N/A)
150: Alick Killian M by forfeit
157: Samuel Keppel M p. Colton Calhoun (3:33)
165: Brian Juzaitis M by forfeit
175: Jerry White M by forfeit
190: Robert McDevitt HS p. Maximus Adelizzi (1:12)
215: David Giulian M p. Jackson Braschard (1:38)
285: Philip Docteur HS p. Kani Perry (4:45)
Lacey Twp. 64, Jackson Liberty 12
106: Anthony Urso J p. Brendan Schuler (1:04)
113: John Downs L p. Joseph Lefurge (1:21)
120: Peter Abline J p. Jordan Lavelle (1:15)
126: Aidan Ott L p. Jordan Ayyash (5:53)
132: Matt Gauthier L p. Matthew Labianca (1:20)
138: Andre Ferrauiolo L md. Peter Labianca (11-0)
144: Mason Heck L p. Saul Lopez-Morales (1:41)
150: Evan Ren L d. Matthew Castro (6-0)
157: Kevin Fazio L p. Max Bandelt (1:32)
165: Jayden Martins L tf. Jared Martin (15-0, 4:06)
175: James Circle L md. Kareem Fayed (13-4)
190: Luciano Ferranti L by forfeit
215: Matt Coon L by forfeit
285: John Dodaro L p. Luis Valente (4:10)
Cedar Creek 72, Atlantic City 6
106: Moriba Camara AC by forfeit
113: Riley Lerner CC by forfeit
120: Tyler Thomas CC p. Juan Guerrero (1:55)
126: John Hagaman CC p. Juan Guerrero (0:49)
132: David Perna CC by forfeit
138: Paul Rivera CC by forfeit
144: Jacob Brogden CC by forfeit
150: Antonio Guercioni CC by forfeit
157: Clarence Mays (CECR) over Aryon Darji (ATCI) (Fall 5:20)
165: Aaron Silvidio (CECR) over Fidel Johnson (ATCI) (Fall 2:52)
175: Miguel Perez (CC by forfeit
190: Double Forfeit
215: Justin Castillo CC by forfeit
285: Jonathan Cox CC by forfeit
Note: Pennsville also competed in the tri-meet. The results for the Pennsville/Cedar Creek and Pennsville/Atlantic City matches were not available.
Girls bowling
Camden Tech 4, Our Lady of Mercy 0: C: Haley Dursch (450, 179), Brianna Morrissey (441, 162); O: Margaret Douglas (404, 150), Anya Collazzo (382, 145), Kelly Schwartz (316, 130)
