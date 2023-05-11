Luke Tappeiner shot a three-over-par 37 to lead the Mainland Regional High School boys golf team to victories over Absegami and Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League match Thursday at Linwood Country Club.Mainland shot a 153, and Absegami shot an 182. the Fighting Clan had a 194.

PJ Foley and Keller Tannehill each shot a 38 for the Mustangs (14-3), who are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Daniel Herzchel cared a 40.

Evan Ramos (42), Owen Doyle (43), George Perkins (48) and Jonathan Allen (49) were the top scorers for Absegami.

Joey Schmidt shot a 46 for Vineland. Marlin Toney and Gino Descalzi each carded a 49. Matt Campanella shot a 50.

Boys volleyball

Southern Regional 2, Northern Burlington 0: The host Rams (21-2) put together scores of 25-14 and 25-17. Lucas Kean led Southern with 13 kills and had six digs, and Ethan Brummer had 24 assists, five digs and six service points. Jack McKenna added six kills, five digs, seven service points and three aces, and Landon Davis had nine digs, two asssts and four service points. Cameron Nugent contributed seven service points and two digs, Dave Calsyn added four kills and two digs, and Caden Schubiger had four digs and four service points. Northern Burlington dropped to 16-3.

Hammonton 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Blue Devils (6-12) won by set scores for 25-17, 27-25. Will Domenico had six digs for the winners. Isaac Fishman added six assists and three kills. Brandon Chainey added five kills and four digs. Joe Tierno had three assists, two digs and two kills.

Barnegat 2, Lacey Twp. 0: The host Bengals won with scores of 25-18 and 25-19. Mazen Silieman and Tyler Finkle had eight and seven kills, respectively, for Barnegat (7-10), and Jack Buscaglia added 22 assists and three aces. Anthony Ryan contributed five digs and seven service points, Logan Ryan had five digs, and Nick Block had eight service points and three aces. Shawn Javines added four kills.