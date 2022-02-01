No. 2 Mainland comes out strong, dominates No. 11 Clearview

Camryn Dirkes, Kaitlyn Boggs and their Mainland Regional High School girls basketball teammates agree that if they come out and compete strong and maintain that high level of play, the Mustangs will always be victorious.
That is the plan every game.
Mainland flexed its muscles Tuesday and put an extra emphasis on its dominance in South Jersey with a 58-29 victory over Clearview Regional in a nonconference game.
The Mustangs (14-1), winners of seven straight games, are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Pioneers (11-4) are No. 11.
Mainland led 40-12 at halftime.
"Clearview is a great team," said Boggs, who noted the teams scrimmaged before the season. "We played a really strong game. We know that that if we play that way, we can finish that way. I don't know if we knew it would happen (a dominant win over a good program), but I'm really glad. We played really well."
Dirkes scored a game-high 18 points, including two 3s. Kaitlyn Boggs scored 11. Avar Mazur made three 3s for her nine points. Kasey Bretones and Sydney Stokes each scored six. Bella Mazur scored five. Ava and Bella are twins.
Ava Mazur started the scoring with a long 3. The Mustangs built their lead to 12-5 and then to 18-7 to end the first quarter. Dirkes made a 3 at the buzzer. The points continued to come in the second, with Mainland outscoring Clearview 22-5.
"We were really just focused on coming out and playing really good basketball right from the start," Dirkes said. "We are a really big believer in our defense translating into our offense, and that's what we really focused on (Tuesday).
Dirkes added that Clearview "is a really good shooting team, so we wanted to take that away and, also, finishing at the rim on fast breaks. So, I think the energy and momentum we had carried into each quarter, and we took care of business."
But offense wasn't the only defining factor in the game for Mainland.
The Mustangs were aggressive on defense, grabbing rebounds on the other end and making blocks and steals. The Pioneers only scored seven points in the first quarter, and five each in the second and third.
All those defensive stops led to more and more points.
Clearview is a very good shooting team, Mainland coach Scott Betson said, so taking that away was a major part of the game plan. "Clearview is a good team," he said. "We were just able to jump on them early. But they are going to be fine. They shoot and defend well."
"I was really happy with the way we executed, particularly with the way we pushed the ball on the break in the first half," Betson said. "It's been a little bit since we really felt good about some of those things, so it felt good to see what we can look like when we are really cooking."
Boggs agreed, saying it was "one of the best games we've played all season."
In the second quarter, Ava Mazur made two 3s, and Boggs and Dirkes each scored six. The Mustangs scored 22 in the second and were well in control at the break. Mainland added to its lead in the third and led 52-17 heading into the final quarter.
Eight Mustangs scored Tuesday.
"Something that makes us a hard team to defend is how spread out is always is," said Boggs, noting that it's not just one person scoring all the points. "You can't just shut down one player. ... I think we are a very deep team."
Mainland will play at Shawnee on Friday. The Renegades are ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11. The Mustangs will host top-ranked Paul VI on Monday.
Earning a win Tuesday against a ranked team should help prepare Mainland for those tough games, build confidence, and, of course, help with the power points for playoff, said Boggs and Dirkes, who are both seniors.
"It shows we can play against a good team and compete and play really good basketball," Dirkes said. "This is going to be our standard going into each game now."
