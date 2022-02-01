No. 2 Mainland comes out strong, dominates No. 11 Clearview

"We were really just focused on coming out and playing really good basketball right from the start," Dirkes said. "We are a really big believer in our defense translating into our offense, and that's what we really focused on (Tuesday).

Dirkes added that Clearview "is a really good shooting team, so we wanted to take that away and, also, finishing at the rim on fast breaks. So, I think the energy and momentum we had carried into each quarter, and we took care of business."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But offense wasn't the only defining factor in the game for Mainland.

The Mustangs were aggressive on defense, grabbing rebounds on the other end and making blocks and steals. The Pioneers only scored seven points in the first quarter, and five each in the second and third.

All those defensive stops led to more and more points.

Clearview is a very good shooting team, Mainland coach Scott Betson said, so taking that away was a major part of the game plan. "Clearview is a good team," he said. "We were just able to jump on them early. But they are going to be fine. They shoot and defend well."