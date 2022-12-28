No. 2 Hermits dominate West Caldwell Tech: Late Tuesday roundup

Elijah Brown scored a game-high 15 points to lead the St. Augustine Prep basketball team to a 69-29 victory over West Caldwell Tech in a Joe Silver Tournament game Tuesday in Hillside, Union County.

Hermits coach Paul Rodio now has 995 career wins.

Matt Kouser scored 14, and Ethan Fox added 10 for the Hermits (4-0), No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Rory Friel scored eight, and Semaj Bethea added six. Olumide Okebiorun (five), Ife Okebiorun (four), Gabe Gillespie, Joey Peacock and Noah Plenn (two each) and Ethan Haynes (one) also scored.

Jesus Koudou scored eight for West Caldwell (2-3).

Atlantic Tech Tournament

ACIT 76, Salem Tech 28: Nasir Tucker scored 11 to go with six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Red Hawks (4-1). Jameil Quintana and Jayden Lopez each scored nine. Lopez added six assists. Yamdry Hernandez scored eight and grabbed five rebounds. La'maj Owens and Jevon Ryther each scored seven. Pedro Reyes Jr. added six points and four rebounds. Abdul Hawkins and Giancarlo Canayunan each scored two.

Brandon Bermudez scored a game-high 15 for Salem Tech (0-5).

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

William Chickie Rudman Memorial Showcase

Camden Eastside 49, Middle Twp. 39: Bubba McNeil scored a team-leading 17 for the Panthers (2-2). Re Ale Basquine scored 10 to go with eight rebounds and two assists. Jamir McNeil scored six and grabbed four rebounds. Chase Moore finished with four points, four rebounds and three assists. Anthony Trombetta added three rebounds and two steals. Troy Billiris scored two.

Jeremiah Bright scored 12 for Camden Eastside (3-0), which is No. 3 in the Elite 11.

Frank McAlanen Memorial Showcase

Wildwood Catholic 55, Glassboro 34: Justin Harper scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Crusaders (2-4), who have now won their last two game. Azmir Kates (nine), Ryan McGrath (seven), Pat Bean (six), Manny Weaver and Tayshaun Jackson (five each) and Charlie Dunner (three) also scored.

Warrior Classic

New Egypt 42, Pinelands Reg. 39: Aiden Falduto scored 11 for the Wildcats (1-5). Gerald Newsome (10), Ty Kline and Matt Davis (eight each) and Josh Barongo (two) also scored. Devin Kimmick scored a game-high 17 for New Egypt (2-2). Connor Stillwell added 15.

Score at the Shore Tournament

Howell 61, Cedar Creek 48: Chris Meehan scored 23 for Howell (2-2), which led 28-26 at halftime but outscored the Pirates 16-5 in the third quarters. David Orloff added 14 points for the winners. Cedar Creek fell to 2-4.

Bulldawg Classic

Rumson-Fair Haven 66, Barnegat 48: Jamari Smith scored 13 for the Bengals (1-5). Cole Toddings and Todd Muhammad each scored 10. Mason Krey (six), Luke Tortorici (three) and Shawn Javines (two)Z also scored. Luke Schorr finished with a game-high 20 points for Rumson-Fair Haven (3-1), which led 47-20 at halftime.

Girls basketball

WOBM Classic

Donovan Catholic 45, Lacey Twp. 38: Gabriella Ross scored 19 to go with seven rebounds for Donovan Catholic (1-3). Abigail Piotrowski scored seven and had seven rebounds. The Lions (2-4) trailed 19-13 at halftime and 27-24 after three quarters.

Riley Mahan scored 16 for Lacey, and Brooke Schmidt added 10. Reece Paget grabbed 10 rebounds. Brooke Schmidt scored 10 to go with three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Ice hockey

Winding River Holiday Tournament semifinals

Southern Reg. 4, Howell 1: Thomas Giaccio scored two and added an assist for the Rams (3-2). Andrew Buda scored twice. Matthew Brock had an assist. Aidan Rowland made 28 saves. For Howell (5-1-2), Tony Brandl scored the last goal of the game. Jack Elias made 30 saves. The Rams will play in the championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.