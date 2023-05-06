Madison Dollard pitched a complete game, allowed six hits and struck out nine to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to 5-0 victory over Kingsway Regional in a nonconference game Saturday.

The game was a rematch of last year's South Jersey Group IV final.

Sofia Spatocco homered and had two RBIs for the Eagles (14-0), the second-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Kaci Velardi scored twice, and Annaliese Valentino went 3 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Biddle also scored a run.

Jessa Pieters struck out three and gave up five hits in six innings for Kingsway (11-5).

Barnegat 7, Brick Memorial 3: Eva Watts doubled twice and had two RBIs for Barnegat (5-10). Gabriella Giaconia went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Jadeyn Bodziak doubled and scored a run. Mikayla Klein scored one run and drove in one. Riley Schmidt and Emily Sisom each scored a run. Danielle Huetteman struck out three in a complete game.

Isabella Cottrell had two RBIs for Brick Memorial (4-9). Olivia Salvatore pitched a complete game and struck out seven.

Betty Howell Tournament at Oakcrest H.S.

Ocean City 8, Absegami 6: Jessica Mooney struck out nine an allowed four hits in six innings for the Red Raiders (11-6). Gabrielle Bowen went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Taylor Vaugh went 2 for 4 with a run and RBI. Brooke Douglas went 2 for 4 with a run. Carlee Hiddeman, Anna McCabe, MacKenzee Segich and Taylor Robinson each scored once.

Absegami (8-5) scored five runs in the first inning.

Vineland 11, Clearview Reg. 1: Gyanna Porreca had three RBIs for the Fighting Clan (8-7), and Leah Mears drove in two and scored one. Luci Day scored twice and drove in one run. Skyy Santiago struck out one and allowed five hits in six innings. Franki Celebre scored once and had an RBI. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez went 2 for 2 and scored a run.

Isabella Saveriano scored for Clearview (4-8).

Boys volleyball

Southern 2, St. John Vianney 1: The Rams (15-1) won by set scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-17.

Ethan Brummer led with 33 assists to go with seven digs. Lucas Kean had 24 kills and eight digs. Jack McKenna added 16 digs, and Caden Schubiger had 10 service points and nine digs. Landon Davis had seven digs, and Dane Calsyn added six kills.

St. John Vianney fell to 15-3.

Pinelands Reg 2, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 0: The Wildcats (15-2) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-18.

Dan Brunke had 21 assists and five digs for the winners. Matt Davis added eight kills, and Brogan Duelly had seven. Ryan McCorry had six digs and six service points. Ethan Woods added eight digs and four kills.

West Windsor-Plainsboro North fell to 12-6.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Williamstown 0: The Eagles (11-3) won by set scores of 25-21, 25-17.

Alec Barnes had 11 service points for the winner. Chriistiian Vichienrat added 10 service points, seven kills, three aces and two digs. Clinton Le had 10 service points and five assists. Michael Nammour added eight assists, six service points and three digs.

Tim Tran had 11 assists for Williamstown (7-8).